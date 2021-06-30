How to get a close rate 50% higher than standard lead capture form

Interested in a more effective way to capture leads from your website than what your current form might be providing? Take a look at some of the results Rollick is sharing following the April launch of its RollickDR technology.

Austin-based marketing technology company Rollick Inc. announced that every GoRollick dealer in its network will now have access to the Reserve Now feature of its industry-first digital retailing solution for no extra cost through the end of 2021.

RollickDR also contains integrated modules that allow users to view publicly available incentives and special offers, get a trade-in value estimate, schedule an appointment and use a payment calculator.

Since launching in April 2021, dealers using RollickDR report close rates that are 50% higher than a standard lead capture form. The tool also generates 87% more overall leads for dealers due to the many ways that a consumer can engage to buy the vehicle they’re interested in. The pilot showed that 40% of users who submit a lead also complete a pre-qualification. Those customers who pass the pre-qualification check closed at a rate of 240% higher than a standard lead submitted by a consumer outside of the RollickDR tool.

“We’ve seen overwhelmingly positive results on RollickDR since launching the solution in early April,” said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. “We have millions of members and employee groups through our strategic partnerships with trusted affinity organizations. They expect and appreciate the ability to provide more information to dealers while online when it improves their experience and speeds up the purchase process.”

Existing GoRollick network dealers will have the tool added for no additional charge starting in July.

“Due to increased demand and the large amounts of inbound leads coming into our dealership daily, Rollick’s Digital Retailing Solution is generating the highest quality, transaction-ready customers I’ve ever seen. The result is valuable time savings for me and my sales team,” said Rick Santiago of Seminole Powersports in Florida.