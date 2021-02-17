Dealers eager to dance with a new side-by-side partner in 2021: poll

The Powersports Business Online Learning Series brings with it an elevated webinar platform that allows for real-time polling of attendees. Those who attended the free webinar last week featuring Todd Romano, co-founder and COO of Speed UTV, learned that dealers are continuing to have heavy interest in the side-by-side market.

When asked (to dealers on the live webinar only) “Do you plan to add any side-by-side OEM partners in 2021?” the replies were as follows:

Yes — 53%

No — 47%

