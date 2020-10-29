SnowEx launches stainless steel hopper for UTVs

Madison Heights, Michigan-based SnowEx is bringing its HELIXX material delivery system to a new 0.35 cubic yard stainless steel spreader developed specifically to fit UTVs and compact trucks. The HELIXX 0.35 cubic yard offers many of the same features found on SnowEx’s larger stainless steel hopper models.

The advanced corkscrew, or “helix,” design of the HELIXX spreader is designed to help prevent clogs and outperform the material flow of traditional augers. The system is optimized for efficient and cost-effective use of salt and was engineered to operate in the target range for salt spreading best practices. The HELIXX system runs the entire length of the hopper with variable flights to promote even unloading of material.

The HELIXX 0.35 cubic yard stainless steel hopper spreader has a 2.5-foot-long hopper. Its compact size allows it to address sidewalks, while its ability to deliver a spreading width of up to 30 feet makes it effective on larger jobs as well.

Baffles within the spreader’s chute direct material to key areas on the spinner, providing a remarkably even and consistent spread pattern, while also reducing material directed back at the vehicle. Dual variable-speed controls allow independent adjustment of spinner and HELIXX system speeds for precise material delivery, whether at low or high output. They also feature no-blast startup and auto reverse functionality.

The spreader’s hopper and frame are constructed of corrosion-resistant stainless steel. A unique leg and sill design of the frame provides more rigid structure to maximize service life. Also, the chute can be flipped up or removed for easier hitch access or to simplify clean out.

An extension collar is a unique accessory that can be added to the HELIXX 0.35 cubic yard spreader to add height to the hopper walls in order to increase material capacity. This optional extension collar adds 0.25 cubic yards of capacity, an increase of more than 70%.

Other available accessories include spill guards, inverted “V” kits for materials susceptible to compacting, vibrator kits, work light kits, strobe light kits, and ratchet strap kits.

