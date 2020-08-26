Gates expands G-Force RedLine CVT belt portfolio to more UTVs, ATVs, sleds

Denver-based Gates (NYSE: GTES) announced it is launching over 40 new G-Force RedLine (CVT) belt sizes to now cover the majority of modern high-performance off-road applications. This portfolio expansion builds upon the successful performance of an initial 10 G-Force RedLine CVT belts in field testing and overwhelmingly positive feedback from professional race teams and enthusiasts over the past eight months.

With this product expansion, the unique material technology advantages of the G-Force RedLine belt will soon be available for a broader selection of high-performance ATV, side-by-side and snowmobile makes and models over 800cc, including those from Polaris, Can-Am/BRP, Kawasaki, Arctic Cat/Textron, John Deere and CFMOTO, among others.

Notable additions to the G-Force RedLine CVT belt portfolio include those compatible with the 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000, the 2020 Arctic Cat/Textron Wildcat 1000 , the 2020 Polaris Sportsman 1000cc and several 2020 Polaris RMK, Indy, and Switchback snowmobile models.

G-Force RedLine belts were specifically designed to withstand the increased heat, power and operating environments of today’s off-road vehicles (ORVs). Gates G-Force RedLine CVT belts are engineered from a patented, fiber-reinforced Ethylene Elastomer compound, providing maximum transverse stiffness and unmatched heat resistance which allows for increased durability, greater load-carrying capability and a higher effective operating temperature. G-Force RedLine belts deliver:

• Excellent recovery from temperatures up to 338°F(170°C) without power loss

• Up to 300% increased belt life

• Up to 50% lower speed losses under heavy loads and torque

“Due to the incredible interest we received for the initial parts launched, we decided to accelerate the expansion of G-Force RedLine platform to cover even more applications,” said Christian Buhlmann, vice president of Global Product Line Management for Gates. “These new parts will be especially important to meet the overall surge in outdoor recreation activities we’ve seen since April.”

Gates G-Force RedLine belts are now available from powersports and automotive distributors across North America.