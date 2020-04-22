Following March 20 closure, dealership open for parts, service

Due to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate, Mosites Motorsports in North Versailles had closed its operations since March 20. On Tuesday, April 22, the dealership announced to its 5,000 Facebook fans that it’s open for business.

The physical showroom is still closed to the public, with remote unit sales available via the digital showroom.

Parts orders are encouraged to be done over the phone with curbside pickup encouraged. Service appointment also are available.

Anyone in the store must wear a mask.

Here’s a fantastic Facebook video from the dealership, sharing an update on its unique situation with customers: “Calm seas never made for a skilled sailor.” View the Facebook video here.

