Furloughs, staff reductions hit at Yamaha plants

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.’s U.S.-based manufacturing subsidiaries gave production updates as each entity continues to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Actions to be taken by each subsidiary include furloughs, staff reductions, and in cases where regulations and conditions allow, a return to limited production to support essential businesses. All Yamaha U.S.-based manufacturing subsidiaries previously announced paused production on March 23, 2020.

“The well-being of our employees remains a top priority,” said Bob Starr, Corporate Communications Manager for Yamaha Motor Corp, U.S.A. “Each manufacturer is assessing the regional situation daily in order to protect the health and safety of all team members and local communities, while making plans to return to partial or full production.”

Actions including furloughs and staff reductions will commence at the following Yamaha and Yamaha Marine U.S.-based manufacturing facilities next week:

Bennett Marine (Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

G3 Boats (Lebanon, Mo.)

Kracor Rotational Molders (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Skeeter Boats (Kilgore, Texas)

Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing (Vonore, Tenn.)

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (Newnan, Ga.)

Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers, Inc. (Indianapolis, Ind.)

The individual manufacturers will continue to monitor the situation daily and take additional actions as necessary on a weekly basis.