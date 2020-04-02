BRP suspends all worldwide manufacturing operations

BRP has announced that, due to the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 situation, the company is temporarily suspending or slowing down all of its powersports and marine manufacturing operations around the world.

In a release, the company says “These actions are being taken to allow us to evaluate and respond to the changing conditions, as well as to respect international health and safety recommendations in the face of the current crisis.

“Each facility manufactures different products and, therefore, production line temporary slowdowns or suspensions vary according to local regulations, all of which are being monitored and adjusted daily. Regional solutions are being tailored to protect our employees and maintain our ability to resume production as soon as feasible.

“When and at what frequency the different production lines resume will vary, and the situation is being monitored closely. Slowdowns or reduced work hours are also being implemented for office staff worldwide.

"BRP is remaining very agile during the quickly evolving by deploying prudent measures, in order to ensure the safety of our employees and partners.”