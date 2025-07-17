Torqeedo appoints new director of sales

Electric marine propulsion manufacturer and Yamaha subsidiary Torqeedo has named Mary Jo Reinhart its new director of sales.

Mary Jo Reinhart is Torqeedo’s new director of sales. (Photo: Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit)

Reinhart will lead OEM and retail sales across North America. She will oversee key distributor relationships and core business operations for the company’s low-voltage product line. Her responsibilities include managing retail and distributor accounts, inventory forecasting, stock allocation, customer service operations, and sales policies.

“Mary Jo continues to play an essential role in the growth of Torqeedo and the broader electric boating movement in North America. She brings unmatched product knowledge, a great work ethic, and a long-standing commitment to our dealers, customers, and OEM partners.” — Mark Tracy, president, Torqeedo

Reinhart began her career at Torqeedo in 2011 as a customer service representative. As an inside sales manager, she built and expanded the North American dealer network and provided technical guidance to OEMs and end users. The company says she was instrumental in scaling Torqeedo’s dealer network to more than 300 partners. Reinhart was director of OEM and retail sales from 2019 to 2021, posting a 30% sales increase.

In 2024, Reinhart worked for Ilmor Engineering, a marine propulsion manufacturer, where she served as brand manager for ION, an electric outboard product.

Reinhart continues to support the advancement of clean propulsion. She works closely with internal teams on market education efforts, media engagement, and dealer development strategies.

Torqeedo is a leading company for electric water mobility. Founded in 2005 in Germany, it develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drive systems from 0.5 to 200 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. In 2024, Yamaha Motor acquired Torqeedo as part of its Marine CASE Strategy, which aimed to achieve carbon neutrality in the marine industry and the development of an electric propulsion line.