Yamaha Marine names Seti national sales manager for G3 Boats

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has named Bryan Seti as its new national sales and marketing manager for G3 Boats. Seti will also continue his current role as general manager of Yamaha’s WaterCraft division. Within both positions, Seti will leverage 25 years of proven sales and marketing expertise to propel both the G3 and WaterCraft brands.

“Bryan brings a unique perspective to this role that will support a more powerful brand position for G3,” says Ben Speciale, president of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “His experiences, along with a focus on strengthening dealer relationships, will help lay a new foundation and position the organization for future success.”

During his 25 years with Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., Seti led the WaterCraft Group through remarkable growth and success, establishing Yamaha as the premier brand and sales leader in the personal watercraft and sport boat categories.

Notably, Seti served as the chairperson of the board of directors of Grow Boating, the marketing arm of the National Marine Manufacturers Association. PSB also recognized Seti as one of the industry’s leading executives.

Before joining Yamaha, Seti served as director of marketing at Diamondback Bicycles, leading the California-based brand to unprecedented success through his innovative sports and lifestyle marketing programs.

Seti reports directly to Ben Speciale, president of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit for Yamaha’s WaterCraft division, and to Marc Castillo, general manager of G3 Boats, for G3 initiatives.