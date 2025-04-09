9th Annual UTV Rally Moves to New Location in Coconino National Forest – May 2-3, 2025

The 9th Annual UTV Rally is back, and in a new location just 10 minutes south of Mormon Lake, off Lake Mary Road, in the heart of the Coconino National Forest. The rally will take place on May 2-3, 2025, in one of Arizona’s premier riding destinations.

For the first time, Vendor Village will be FREE to the public, allowing attendees to browse the latest in UTV gear, accessories, and technology from leading brands for no additional cost.

The move to Coconino National Forest opens up fresh trails, scenic landscapes, and even more space for expanded on-site activities and games. The Rally plans to hold fun competitions, raffles, and exciting rides throughout the weekend.

Daily guided trail rides will take riders through the stunning terrain of Coconino National Forest, offering a mix of technical challenges and breathtaking scenery.