UTV Rally Northland moves to new location in Coconino National Forest

The StaffApril 9, 2025

In a recent email message, Andy Myers, the UTV Rally Northland’s show promoter, says the rally has been relocated from Mormon Lake Lodge to the Coconino National Forest in May. The new spot is just 10 minutes south of the original location.

The move to Coconino National Forest opens up fresh trails, scenic landscapes, and even more space for expanded on-site activities and games. (Photo: UTV Rally/Facebook)

The email message is pasted below:

Hello, UTV Rally Riders!

As many people know, Mormon Lake Lodge has been under new management for the past few years. While we were fortunate to be the only event they allowed last year, they are continuing their restructuring this year.

While we were guaranteed the space again several times, they have not responded to any communication and told people who rented cabins / hook-up RV Spaces that their reservations had been canceled with no further communication.

With that, the Coconino National Forest Service worked with us to secure a permit for a location near Mormon Lake (Approximately 10 min south). This is no different than how KING OF THE HAMMERS, Best in the Desert, Legacy Racing, The Mint, or any festival holds events on BLM or Forest Service land.

I hope to see all of you there! Registration for camping is open once again and we have additional vendor space available. If anything changes we will let you know. Vendor Area is Free to enter this year. Please support the vendors that are supporting this Rally. Let them know you are thankful for their participation.

9th Annual UTV Rally Moves to New Location in Coconino National Forest – May 2-3, 2025

The 9th Annual UTV Rally is back, and in a new location just 10 minutes south of Mormon Lake, off Lake Mary Road, in the heart of the Coconino National Forest. The rally will take place on May 2-3, 2025, in one of Arizona’s premier riding destinations.

For the first time, Vendor Village will be FREE to the public, allowing attendees to browse the latest in UTV gear, accessories, and technology from leading brands for no additional cost.

The move to Coconino National Forest opens up fresh trails, scenic landscapes, and even more space for expanded on-site activities and games. The Rally plans to hold fun competitions, raffles, and exciting rides throughout the weekend.

Daily guided trail rides will take riders through the stunning terrain of Coconino National Forest, offering a mix of technical challenges and breathtaking scenery.

