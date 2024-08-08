Unlimited Off-Road Racing shares 2025 schedule

Unlimited Off-Road Racing (UNLTD) recently announced its official dates for the 2025 racing season. Building on the success of previous years, the 2025 championship season features four major off-road racing events that will challenge competitors and captivate fans.

Following Parker, the 57th annual BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 5-9. (Photo: UNLTD)

2025 UNLTD Off-Road Racing Championship Series:

The Parker 400 – Parker, AZ – January 15-19

The Mint 400 – Las Vegas, NV – March 5-9

The Reno 600 – Reno, NV – Late Spring 2025

The California 300 – Barstow, CA – October 1-5

Next will be the newly added Reno 600, set to debut as a single-loop race in Reno, Nevada, in late Spring. This addition to the UNLTD lineup is a fresh update to the format and layout of historically important Northern Nevada racecourses. Rounding out the season, the California 300 will return to Barstow, California, from October 1-5. This event will be a fitting finale to an action-packed year of off-road racing.

“We are incredibly excited about the 2025 season. With the addition of the Reno 600 and the return of our staple events, we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for both our competitors and fans. Each race offers a unique challenge, and we can’t wait to see the off-road racing community come together to celebrate the sport we love.”



-Matt Martelli, CEO of UNLTD Off-Road Racing

UNLTD Off-Road Racing will offer teams the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and a prestigious points championship across four desert races. The series will also deliver unmatched media exposure through Mad Media, the team that elevated coverage of The Mint 400, including a global live stream, and extensive social media coverage for each event.

“Next year’s UNLTD race schedule is the result of more than a year of dedicated planning to enhance our events for racers, sponsors, and fans alike,” says Josh Martelli, COO and co-owner of UNLTD Off-Road Racing. “For the past four years, we have been focused on creating the leading desert off-road race league in North America. Our passion for the sport is what drives us to set and maintain the highest standards in this industry. We’re grateful for the overwhelming support by our racers and sponsors and can’t wait to kick off the season with the return of The Parker 400!”

For more details on the 2025 race schedule, visit unlimitedoffroadracing.com. More details on the 2025 series will be released in the coming months.