Motorcycles to return to Barstow for California 300

Unlimited Off-Road Racing has announced more details about the addition of motorcycles to The California 300 off-road race. Multiple classes will compete on a three-lap, 60+ mile bike course designed by Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer and multi-time Champion Johnny Campbell, that will challenge even the most seasoned desert motorcycle racers.

The green flag will drop at the Official California 300 Barstow Main Start/Finish Line on Friday, October 6, just after sunrise, and the race will end grand prix style when the first pro motorcycle has crossed the finish line. Included in the race are three vintage classes amongst sixteen sportsman and pro classes.

“Motocross, supercross, desert racing, hill climbing, and free riding used to be more directly connected. We want The California 300 to be the catalyst to reconnect off-road bike culture in America. Years ago if you rode a bike, you pretty much rode everything. Bikes are the gateway to off-roading and most off-road racers started on a bike somewhere in their childhood. They are still the most affordable way to off-road. We welcome all the men and women on two wheels to come to be a part of The California 300,” states Unlimited Off-Road Racing CEO, Matt Martelli.

“Barstow has always been a mecca for bike riding and testing. I am stoked to be helping bike racing return in a major way to Barstow. I have spent a lot of time out here riding and know the area intimately. There is a lot of fantastic terrain out here for bikes and the team at Unlimited Off-Road Racing has given me the freedom to put together an amazing bike course. I am looking forward to showing bike racers what’s here in Barstow,” says multi-time Motorcycle Champion, Johnny Campbell.

Race registration for the 2023 California 300 is now open.