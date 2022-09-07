The California 300 gains sponsor offering electric bike demos

UBCO, an electric adventure vehicle designer, has been announced as a sponsor of the inaugural California 300, which will take place in Barstow, California October 12-16. As part of the partnership, UBCO will be offering test rides and exclusive offers on its electric 2-wheel drive motorbikes at the event.

“We’re thrilled to partner with UBCO to bring the 2X2 Adventure and Work bikes to the inaugural California 300 later this year,” Matt Martelli, CEO of California 300 said. “Electric vehicle technology of all types continues to take leaps and bounds forward, and UBCO has developed a durable line of premium electric motorbikes that can handle both on- and off-road challenges. We hope that everyone will check out UBCO’s bikes on site in Barstow, and we’re sure that many will fall in love with their platform after their very first ride!”

“UBCO 2X2s are gaining a real following by off-road utility users, particularly in navigating tough ranching, hunting and adventure terrains. And now we are now really excited to introduce our bikes to off-road culture at The California 300,” Joey Pleich, UBCO director, events & experience director said. “UBCOs are a very unique vehicle and experience - not fitting squarely in any one vehicle category. So we’re inviting riders to come visit us in Barstow and experience the UBCO grin for themselves.”

The UBCO 2X2 was designed in New Zealand with tough engineering to sit somewhere between a dirtbike that provides fun off-road adventures, motorbike which is road registerable, utility bike which is cargo and tow capable and e-bike which is quiet and low impact, while being as easy to use as a scooter.

For more information on UBCO and its 2X2 line, visit www.UBCO.com.

Details regarding sponsorship packages and exhibitor vending for the inaugural California 300 are currently available at TheCalifornia300.com. Race registration is currently available through OffRoadRacer.com. Spectator tickets, camping information and parking passes will all be released over the coming months.