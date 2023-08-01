Unlimited Off-Road Racing Series releases 2024 schedule

The Martelli Brothers recently announced their new three-race spectacle of speed for the 2024 race season. The 2024 Unlimited Off-Road Racing Series will include The Parker 400, The BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 and The California 300 off-road races.

The new series will also feature the next evolution of the UTV World Championship, which will be determined by points accumulated at all three events. (Photos: The Martelli Brothers)

2024 Unlimited Off-Road Racing Series schedule:

The Parker 400 – Parker, AZ – January 10-14

The Mint 400 – Las Vegas, NV – March 6-10

The California 300 – Barstow, CA – October 2-6

Unlimited Off-Road Racing will host all desert car, truck and UTV classes, including youth, and host motorcycles at two of their marquee events, The Mint 400 and The California 300. The new series will also feature the next evolution of the UTV World Championship, which will be determined by points accumulated at all three events.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be launching this new league and championship points series,” said Unlimited Off-Road Racing CEO and Co-Owner, Matt Martelli. “This is the culmination of two decades of work in the off-road industry, on both the marketing and production side, and more than a decade of work promoting off-road events. We want to thank our racers, teams, sponsors, partners, volunteers, fans and our staff for their support and help over the years. We have so many exciting plans in store for next year and we’re proud to be hosting and promoting three of the most iconic and challenging races on the planet.”

The series will also offer media exposure via Mad Media, the team that supercharged coverage of The Mint 400, including a worldwide live stream, social media, and national television coverage for each event.

Unlimited Off-Road Racing will offer teams the opportunity to compete for cash, prizes and a prestigious points championship across three of the most exciting and distinguished desert races in the sport. The series will also offer unparalleled media exposure via Mad Media, the team that supercharged coverage of The Mint 400, including a worldwide live stream, social media, and national television coverage for each event.

“The launch of this new season and series is the byproduct of years worth of hard work, building our events to be the best possible for our racers, sponsors and fans,” says Josh Martelli, COO and co-owner of Unlimited Off-Road Racing. “It takes an army of co-workers, friends, volunteers and support from folks like the BLM, state and county officials, our professional safety and security teams, and event partners to pull this off. But we do it because we love it. And because we love it, we don’t cut corners. Unlimited Off-Road Racing has been in the works since 2020, and we’ve been very vocal about building the preeminent desert off-road race league in North America. We’re thrilled to have so much support and we can’t wait to kick things off with the return of The Parker 400!”

Details on the 2024 UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series will be released in the coming months.