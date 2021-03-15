Ducati’s Desert Sled Fasthouse Scrambler revealed

Scrambler Ducati has revealed the limited and numbered edition Desert Sled Fasthouse model: a motorcycle created to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and the American clothing brand Fasthouse, which in 2020 took the rider Jordan Graham to victory in the Hooligan class of the Mint 400, the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America.

The new Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse was presented by Jason Chinnock (CEO Ducati North America) and Kenny Alexander (founder and president of Fasthouse) in a video shot inside the Fasthouse headquarters in California.

The model will be available in dealerships from the end of March in a limited and numbered series of 800 units.

Made starting from the base of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, the Fasthouse model is distinguished by its special livery, which replicates the graphics used by the bikes that took part in the Mint 400.

The main colors are black and grey, which combine in a geometric design on the tank, on which the Fasthouse logo is inserted alongside the Ducati Scrambler one. The frame is in Ducati Red and is embellished with an aluminum plate bearing the number of the bike within the limited series, making each one of the 800 units to be produced unique, while the front and rear mudguards are black.

The Ducati Scrambler Fasthouse is powered by the 803cc engine and is equipped with all the characteristic elements of the Ducati “Land of Joy” Desert Sled models. The swingarm, the triple clamps and the bespoke suspension make this model perfect for those who want to experience great adventures on off-road trails, just like those of the Nevada desert that each year are the scene for the Mint 400.

The inclination to the off-road universe is underlined by the chassis, specifically designed to cope with the stresses of off-road use, as well as by the presence of a homologated grille for the front headlight, high mudguards and the skid plate.

The riding position is customized, thanks to the saddle with non-slip coating that keeps the seat height at 860 mm, the adjustable Kayaba suspension with 200 mm of travel and the off-road inspired foot pegs with removable rubber pads. The black spoked wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear and are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres in sizes 120/70 R 19 M/C 60V M+S TL front and 170/60 R 17 M/C 72V M+S TL rear. The Scorpion Rally STR combines the best performance of an off-road tire with that of an enduro street tire.

The collaboration between the “Land of Joy” and Fasthouse in this special project also includes the launch of a capsule collection of apparel, created specifically for the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse. The collection consists of four elements: short-sleeved t-shirt, long-sleeved t-shirt, jacket and cap, all made with high-quality fabrics, which will be available for purchase from the end of April on Fasthouse's sales channels, in Ducati network dealers and on the Ducati Online Shop.