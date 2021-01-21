2021 Mint 400 gets pushed to December

Matt Martelli over at the Mint 400 sent us a note announcing that the 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 has been shifted to December for the safety of all participants.

Here’s the skinny:

• Racer, sponsor, staff and public safety/health prioritized amid lingering COVID pandemic

• The Mint 400 will take place December 1st - 5th, with all marquee events fully operational

• Large scale events still “on hold” in the State of Nevada, Clark County and Las Vegas

• All race entries, exhibitor spots, parking passes, and tickets remain valid for December

The Mint 400 announced today that The Great American Off-Road Race will adjust their event dates and move to Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The shift comes in response to the inability by the State of Nevada, Southern Nevada Health District and COVID 19 Mitigation Task Force to permit large scale events in Clark County. Since the Ivanpah Valley is closed to off-road racing between March 15 and Nov. 1, and there are numerous outdoor events already scheduled in the fall, the new December dates were the only available option.

“The health and safety of our racers, sponsors, exhibitors, staff, and the public has always been, and will always be, our number one priority,” said Mint 400 Co-Owner and CEO Matt Martelli. “We don’t have a green light from the State or County to hold the event in March, because all large scale events are still on hold. We are making this decision now because we recognize that traveling to Las Vegas and participating in the Mint is a significant financial investment. By doing so, we are preserving the safety, integrity, fun, and value of this historic race for everyone involved.”

The announcement today comes after several months of close consultation with all of the major Mint 400 stakeholders and permitting agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, State of Nevada, Clark County, City of Las Vegas, Fremont East District, Nevada Department of Transportation, and local law enforcement — all of whom expressed overwhelming support for The Mint 400 festival and race.

“The outpouring of support from the Las Vegas community has been very humbling,” said Mint 400 Co-Owner and COO Josh Martelli. “The Southern Nevada BLM office in particular has been instrumental in helping us make this move. They have a full calendar of fall events, and many other events are rescheduling as well, so we’re very grateful for their support. Back in December, we joined a new advisory panel with all of the other top outdoor event promoters in the state and we’re now collectively working to establish new guidelines for Nevada for safe reopening this year.”

Back in June 2020, The Mint 400 announced many new exciting features to the storied race, including new independent car/truck and motorcycle courses and two days of motorcycle racing. Qualifying was made open to the public and relocated to Primm. And a fourth of the classes saw decreases in entry fees in addition to an all new payment plan that allowed racers to put a deposit down on the race to secure their starting position. The Mint 400 expressed their commitment today to honor all of these exciting improvements. All of the currently planned festivities and event dates will be preserved, including the vehicle parade, two day off-road festival, public qualifying, and two days of thrilling off-road racing.

“We are very aware of what is at stake. We don’t want to risk pushing ahead to March, then not have an event. That’s not fair to our racers, partners, or fans. We’re thrilled to have nearly 300 entries already, and to those racers who are currently registered — your start positions are secure and will carry over to December. Same goes for all spectators with parking passes and start/finish line tickets. Everything will simply shift forward to the fall. If for some reason you can’t make the new dates we will issue you a refund, no problem,” said Mint 400 Event Director Kilian Hamlin.

The Mint 400 has adjusted its racer payment plan around the new dates so racers can continue to reserve their start positions with a small down payment. All details are now updated on themint400.com/racerinfo.