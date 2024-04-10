Tommy Morris, Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer and industry pioneer, has joined the Unlimited Off-Road Racing technical advisory board. Morris joins fellow Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer and technical director Bill Savage on the Unlimited Off-Road Racing technical board.

With a career spanning 40 years in the off-road industry, Morris’ resume includes driving, team management, vehicle and component engineering, and military training experience. He was the relentless force behind the legendary PPI/Toyota factory off-road race team including Cal Wells III and Ivan Stewart. After his tenure at PPI, Morris brought thousands of thrill seekers into the world of off-road via the Wide Open Baja experience simultaneously running tours and multi-vehicle race programs. Tommy has had a hand in developing and refining products for Toyota, TRD, BFGoodrich, Bilstein, Fox Shox, Eibach, Can-Am and Polaris, and he continues to advise multiple branches of the Military on vehicle performance.

Tommy Morris, Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer and industry pioneer, has joined the Unlimited Off-Road Racing technical advisory board. Photo courtesy of Unlimited Off-Road Racing

“Tommy Morris is an icon in our culture and has built and advised on some of the most technically advanced vehicles in off-road racing,” says Matt Martelli, CEO of Unlimited Off-Road Racing. “His time running the legendary PPI race program also exposed him to a variety of disciplines of racing giving him a unique perspective bringing knowledge back beyond our world of racing. Together with our technical director Bill Savage, I believe this gives our organization better insight into the history and the future of off-road racing. Our goal is always to improve our great sport and keep the competition fair and financially approachable.”

“I absolutely love off-road racing culture and I am honored to continue to share my technical knowledge and expertise with the next generation of off-road racers, vehicle builders and enthusiasts,” Morris says. “I look forward to working with Bill Savage and the rest of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing team.”