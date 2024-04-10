Tommy Morris joins Unlimited Off-Road Racing technical advisory board
Tommy Morris, Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer and industry pioneer, has joined the Unlimited Off-Road Racing technical advisory board. Morris joins fellow Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer and technical director Bill Savage on the Unlimited Off-Road Racing technical board.
With a career spanning 40 years in the off-road industry, Morris’ resume includes driving, team management, vehicle and component engineering, and military training experience. He was the relentless force behind the legendary PPI/Toyota factory off-road race team including Cal Wells III and Ivan Stewart. After his tenure at PPI, Morris brought thousands of thrill seekers into the world of off-road via the Wide Open Baja experience simultaneously running tours and multi-vehicle race programs. Tommy has had a hand in developing and refining products for Toyota, TRD, BFGoodrich, Bilstein, Fox Shox, Eibach, Can-Am and Polaris, and he continues to advise multiple branches of the Military on vehicle performance.
“Tommy Morris is an icon in our culture and has built and advised on some of the most technically advanced vehicles in off-road racing,” says Matt Martelli, CEO of Unlimited Off-Road Racing. “His time running the legendary PPI race program also exposed him to a variety of disciplines of racing giving him a unique perspective bringing knowledge back beyond our world of racing. Together with our technical director Bill Savage, I believe this gives our organization better insight into the history and the future of off-road racing. Our goal is always to improve our great sport and keep the competition fair and financially approachable.”
“I absolutely love off-road racing culture and I am honored to continue to share my technical knowledge and expertise with the next generation of off-road racers, vehicle builders and enthusiasts,” Morris says. “I look forward to working with Bill Savage and the rest of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing team.”