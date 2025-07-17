Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Bagger Racing League returns to Vintage Motorcycle Days with expanded program

The StaffJuly 17, 2025

Bagger racing is back at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and Bagger Racing League (BRL) team up once again to crown new champions during the 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, presented by Turn 14 Distribution.

Following a successful debut in 2024, BRL returns with two AMA Amateur National Bagger Championship classes — Production Stock and Super Street. (Photo: Carl Schlacht)

Following a successful debut in 2024, BRL returns with two AMA Amateur National Bagger Championship classes — Production Stock and Super Street. The two amateur divisions will race together on Saturday, July 26, with separate champions awarded official AMA No. 1 plates.

“Fans loved the thrill of seeing these roaring racing machines take to the track last year. It’s a real honor to be back in 2025 at such a prestigious event.” — BRL founder Rob Buydos

The 2.4-mile Mid-Ohio circuit, known for its Keyhole and Carousel turns, will also host a full weekend of vintage road racing organized by WERA Motorcycle Roadracing, the AMA’s long-time partner. The road race schedule includes everything from sidecar rigs and pre-war machines to non-current superbikes and modern motorcycles.

“Mid-Ohio’s historic layout offers the perfect setting for a full slate of vintage competition,” says AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “WERA continues to help expand this program, and we’re grateful for their commitment to the sport.”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, taking place from July 25 to 27, features a diverse range of racing disciplines, including motocross, trials, hare scrambles, road racing, pit bike racing, and flat track.

Race entry and class details are available at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/road-racing.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffJuly 17, 2025

Related Articles

MV Agusta SV 1000 Ago

MV Agusta and Dainese team up to honor racing legend Giacomo Agostini

June 18, 2025
Broc Glover

AMA adds King’s Cup and Golden Cup races to 2025 Vintage Motorcycle Days schedule

June 17, 2025
Arctic Cat RXC

Arctic Cat returns to snowmobile racing

June 4, 2025
Brandon Robinson

Robinson named Grand Marshal of 2025 FTGC

June 4, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.