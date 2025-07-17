Bagger racing is back at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and Bagger Racing League (BRL) team up once again to crown new champions during the 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, presented by Turn 14 Distribution.

Following a successful debut in 2024, BRL returns with two AMA Amateur National Bagger Championship classes — Production Stock and Super Street. The two amateur divisions will race together on Saturday, July 26, with separate champions awarded official AMA No. 1 plates.

“Fans loved the thrill of seeing these roaring racing machines take to the track last year. It’s a real honor to be back in 2025 at such a prestigious event.” — BRL founder Rob Buydos

The 2.4-mile Mid-Ohio circuit, known for its Keyhole and Carousel turns, will also host a full weekend of vintage road racing organized by WERA Motorcycle Roadracing, the AMA’s long-time partner. The road race schedule includes everything from sidecar rigs and pre-war machines to non-current superbikes and modern motorcycles.

“Mid-Ohio’s historic layout offers the perfect setting for a full slate of vintage competition,” says AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “WERA continues to help expand this program, and we’re grateful for their commitment to the sport.”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, taking place from July 25 to 27, features a diverse range of racing disciplines, including motocross, trials, hare scrambles, road racing, pit bike racing, and flat track.

Race entry and class details are available at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/road-racing.