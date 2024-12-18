Malcolm Smith’s family has announced a Celebration of Life memorial service to celebrate Malcolm’s legacy and how he touched our lives through his passion for motorcycles, the thrill of racing, the spirit of adventure, and his love for family and friends.

The memorial celebration will be held at his family’s dealership bearing his name, Malcolm Smith Motorsports, in Riverside, California, on January 12, 2025. The event will run from 2 pm to 6 pm on Sunday. For those wishing to attend the memorial, the family requests that you RSVP prior to Jan. 1.

“We are truly grateful for the overwhelming love and support shown for Malcolm,” the page dedicated to Malcolm’s memorial reads. “To ensure that everyone who wishes to celebrate his life can join us, we kindly ask that you RSVP by 1/1/25. Please RSVP for yourself and your immediate family only so we can accommodate as many people as possible. Your understanding and cooperation mean so much as we honor Malcolm’s memory.”

Malcolm Smith passed away at home in Riverside, California, on November 26, peacefully and surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughters Louise and Ashley; sons Joel and Alexander; granddaughters Evie, Adeline, Amelie, Miley, and Claire; and grandsons Ethan, Malcolm, and Conrad.

In his final year, he welcomed his newest grandchildren, Malcolm, Conrad, and Claire, and was thrilled to watch his granddaughters learn to ride motorcycles.

Location: Malcolm Smith MotorSports, 7599 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504