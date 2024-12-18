DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Celebration of life for Malcolm Smith to be held at family’s dealership Jan. 12

The StaffDecember 18, 2024

Malcolm Smith’s family has announced a Celebration of Life memorial service to celebrate Malcolm’s legacy and how he touched our lives through his passion for motorcycles, the thrill of racing, the spirit of adventure, and his love for family and friends.

The memorial celebration will be held at his family’s dealership bearing his name, Malcolm Smith Motorsports, in Riverside, California, on January 12, 2025. The event will run from 2 pm to 6 pm on Sunday. For those wishing to attend the memorial, the family requests that you RSVP prior to Jan. 1.

“We are truly grateful for the overwhelming love and support shown for Malcolm,” the page dedicated to Malcolm’s memorial reads. “To ensure that everyone who wishes to celebrate his life can join us, we kindly ask that you RSVP by 1/1/25. Please RSVP for yourself and your immediate family only so we can accommodate as many people as possible. Your understanding and cooperation mean so much as we honor Malcolm’s memory.”

Malcolm Smith passed away at home in Riverside, California, on November 26, peacefully and surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughters Louise and Ashley; sons Joel and Alexander; granddaughters Evie, Adeline, Amelie, Miley, and Claire; and grandsons Ethan, Malcolm, and Conrad.

In his final year, he welcomed his newest grandchildren, Malcolm, Conrad, and Claire, and was thrilled to watch his granddaughters learn to ride motorcycles.

Location: Malcolm Smith MotorSports, 7599 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA 92504

Malcolm Smith (1941-2024) died from complications of Parkinson’s disease, which he battled for more than two decades. He was 83. (Photo by Joe Bonnello)

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffDecember 18, 2024

Related Articles

Fox Powersports, Michigan, snowmobile, event,

Sled Fest a legit snowmobiling party at dealership

November 18, 2021

2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Schedule, Nov. 8-10

October 21, 2021
C&B Operations, C&B Powersports, dealership acquisition

‘Wake the Desert’ to be held July 16-18

July 15, 2021
C&B Operations, C&B Powersports, dealership acquisition

Dunlop to sponsor Babes Ride Out

April 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button