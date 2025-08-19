KTM makes updates to its enduro, supermoto bike lineup

KTM introduced updates to two of its LC4-powered bikes, the KTM 690 Enduro R and KTM 690 SMC R, adding bold styling and improved tech to its single-cylinder platform.

2026 KTM 690 Enduro R

The KTM 690 Enduro R features the latest LC4 single-cylinder engine, a revised crankcase, clutch, and stator cover, and a redesigned oil system for enhanced durability and improved performance.

The Enduro R gains a new 4.2-inch full-color TFT display, redesigned switchgear, a USB-C charging port, and an LED headlight. On the electronics side, Cornering ABS, Cornering MTC, and the all-new Dynamic Slip Adjust provide riders with real-time, terrain-adaptive traction control. Ergonomically sharper bodywork and updated suspension components add comfort and feedback on both trail and tarmac.

2026 KTM 690 SMC R

The KTM 690 SMC R has a new, aggressive design that wraps around the frame. It has an updated LC4 engine that delivers increased performance and efficiency, while refined suspension tuning enhances road feedback and agility.

Riders get a host of tech upgrades, including a full-color 4.2-inch TFT display, upgraded switchgear, and lean-angle sensitive rider aids like Cornering ABS and Cornering MTC. Selectable Ride Modes and customizable ABS Modes ensure that the bike can be tailored to every riding style. Seamless smartphone connectivity is available via KTMConnect.

Both bikes benefit from a full range of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear, allowing riders to personalize their machines and gear for maximum performance and style.

The 2026 KTM 690 Enduro R and 2026 KTM 690 SMC R will be available at authorized KTM dealers starting in September.