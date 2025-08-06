KTM launches 2026 Cross Country collection

KTM is back on track with the release of the 2026 KTM XC collection, featuring an expansive off-road motorcycle roster that is suited for all ages and abilities. The product release comes just months after a major $900-plus million investment from Bajaj Auto.

The refined 2026 XC range will be available at authorized KTM dealers from September 2025 onward. (Photos: KTM)



The XCs chassis will feature tubes with optimized wall thickness and revised shock mounts that deliver reduced weight and reactive flex, while the little swingarm helps with agility, stability, and traction.

The engine has both 4-stroke and 2-stroke forms, and the ergonomics has an acute rider triangle with in-mold, bi-composite plastics for control, contact, and assurance. For the handling, WP Suspension’s XACT material is used for both closed cartridge spring forks and shock, generating maximum tractability on a wide range of terrain. As for the tech, Pankl gearboxes, TPS, e-starts, and the Connectivity Unit Offroad permit further customization for conditions, setup, and engine character, as well as GPS potential.

These features will be present on the KTM 250 XC and the 300 XC, and both the 4-stroke models, the KTM 250 XC-F and the 450 XC-F

Key upgrades for 2026 XC models

Improved cooling performance on all 2026 KTM XC models thanks to the radiator closure system.

on all 2026 KTM XC models thanks to the radiator closure system. Tweaked fuel injection with a new protection cap for the CPC fuel connector. The cap is more robust and protective, providing a better seal against dirt, dust, and water.

with a new protection cap for the CPC fuel connector. The cap is more robust and protective, providing a better seal against dirt, dust, and water. The KTM XCs (2-strokes) benefit from a new wiring harness with adjusted fixation points and wire organization.

with adjusted fixation points and wire organization. An increased in-mold graphic emphasis on orange with purple dashes on the tank spoilers and fork guards. The black frame and seat give the range a more purposeful and menacing look.

emphasis on orange with purple dashes on the tank spoilers and fork guards. The black frame and seat give the range a more purposeful and menacing look. Extra sticking power and durability come through the high-quality Dunlop AT82 tires on both front and rear wheels of each 2026 KTM XC motorcycle.

Enduro lineup

In addition to the announcement of the new Cross Country, earlier this year in June, KTM dropped its 2026 enduro lineup, which the company says features updates and refinements to the principal four models, and with more special editions to come.

The enduro lineup includes the 150, 250 and 300 XC-W models, as well as the 4-stroke 450 XCF-W.

The enduro range brings significant suspension upgrades with the 48 mm WP XACT closed cartridge spring fork receiving new damping settings and new, lighter, shorter springs, as well as a reworked pressure reservoir. A new one-piece hydro stop rounds out the front fork overhaul, which also results in an overall weight-saving of 200 grams.

KTM says the 2026 XC-W range is the culmination of many years of R&D fighting at the sharp end of enduro competition worldwide.

KTM’s signature shock technology with the WP XPLOR PDS also benefits from the same attention to setup and optimization as the fork, with new settings for the new year.



A new protection cap has been added to the CPC fuel connector for all bikes. The cooling system features a standard thread that allows for easier and faster opening. Also, a radiator fan is attached to the KTM 450 XCF-W as standard.



Another notable difference comes through the styling and in-mold graphics package for the bi-composite plastics. The effect introduces a more vivid orange to the scene but also flashes of red on the fork guards and remodeled tank spoilers, where redistributed airflow will help with cooling. The high-grip seat cover is now black with similar textured material for the frame protectors, bar pads, and tank spoilers. Finally, Dunlop has provided new Geomax AT82 tires for superb off-road mastery.



2026 KTM XC-W and XCF-W bikes will be available at authorized KTM dealers beginning in September. For more information about the 2026 KTM Cross Country lineup go to KTM.com.