Torque Group adds new regional sales rep

Torque Group, a finance and insurance solutions firm for the powersports dealerships, recently announced the addition of Ethan Kelkowski as a regional sales representative.

Ethan Kelkowski is Torque Group’s newest regional sales representative. (Photo: Torque Group)

Kelkowski has a comprehensive background in the powersports and automotive industries, having honed his sales skills in the initial stages of his career. Subsequently, he transitioned to the F&I field within dealerships, where he cultivated valuable relationships with other F&I providers.

The company says Kelkowski’s knowledge, coupled with his experience and expertise in the powersports industry, makes him an invaluable asset to Torque Group.