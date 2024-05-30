Brembo wins Red Dot Award for MotoGP caliper

Brembo has been awarded the 2024 Red Dot Award for its GP4-MotoGP in the Best of the Best category.

As one of the most important and prestigious design competitions, the Red Dot Award selects and celebrates the best creations that combine innovation with outstanding aesthetics.

Brembo has received a 2024 Red Dot Award for its GP4-MotoGP in the Best of the Best category. (Photo: Brembo)

Designed and developed to equip the ultimate generation of road bikes, the GP4-MotoGP is a brake caliper born from the racetrack for the road and perfectly suits the needs of today’s motorcycles and the most demanding track enthusiasts. The company says the caliper takes road performance to an “unprecedented level.”

The GP4-MotoGP caliper achieves exceptional performance thanks to the oblique pad abutments, typical of MotoGP calipers, which allow greater braking power with the same amount of force applied to the lever. Furthermore, it has a greater anti-drag effect, instant pad release, and less pad wear.

Like the Brembo calipers used by professional riders in MotoGP and SBK, the new monobloc caliper is machined from solid billet aluminum. The nickel-coating treatment also gives it strength even at high temperatures, giving it a brighter and smoother look while still ensuring durability, wear resistance, and optimal performance on the road for an uncompromising riding experience.

For nearly 70 years, the “Red Dot” distinction has been the internationally recognized seal of outstanding design quality.