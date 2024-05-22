Dirtbag Brands has announced a strategic and exclusive partnership with Importations Thibault, one of the largest powersports distributors in Canada. This collaboration signifies Dirtbag Brands’ strategic expansion into the Canadian market, utilizing Importations Thibault’s extensive dealer network and strong market presence to introduce its innovative products.

Dirtbag Brands, maker of UTV accessories, has tapped Importations Thibault to expand into the Canadian powersports market.

“This partnership with Importations Thibault represents a significant milestone for us as we expand our footprint beyond the United States. Their long-standing reputation and deep market penetration in Canada provide an exceptional opportunity for our growing brand to connect with a new and enthusiastic customer base.” Josh Salazar, CEO of Dirtbag Brands

Importations Thibault says it is committed to outstanding customer service, quality products, and competitive prices. Co-presidents Julie and Jean- François Thibault aim to maintain the vision of their father, Jean Thibault, by continually exploring new products and markets.

“Importations Thibault is excited to forge this partnership with Dirtbag Brands, a company that mirrors our dedication to innovation and quality. We believe that Dirtbag’s unique line of UTV mounts and niche powersports products will greatly appeal to our network and meet the evolving needs of our customers across Canada.” Jean-François Thibault, co-president of Importations Thibault

Dirtbag Brands, formed in 2020 just before the pandemic, has rapidly developed its dealer presence in the USA with its flagship billet line designed for universal fit on all UTVs. Their products, including whip mounts, Rotopax mounts, and a patented clamping system for mirrors with optional pod light mounts, simplify dealers’ inventory and offer robust solutions to UTV owners. The company will soon roll out new profiled fitment mounts, further enhancing its innovative offerings.