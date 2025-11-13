Keeway strengthens dealer support with new management hires

Keeway America, the exclusive U.S. distributor for Benelli, Keeway, and Benda motorcycles and scooters, recently added to its sales and services leadership teams, with the appointment of Eric Dew as its Southwest regional sales manager and Jon Mullinaux as its new service manager.

Based in Frisco, Texas, the company serves a growing dealer network with a portfolio that ranges from practical scooters to versatile adventure and sport motorcycles, as well as bold and innovative cruisers. (Photos: Keeway America)

Eric Drew

Serving as Keeway’s Southwest regional sales manager, Dew will lead the company’s sales operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. He has more than a decade of leadership and sales experience in the powersports industry, with a track record working with Yamaha, Suzuki, Ducati, KTM, and Honda brands.

Dew has earned multiple factory certifications and completed specialized training programs, reflecting his expertise in dealer development and product knowledge. He has a history of driving sales growth, building strong dealer relationships, and implementing effective strategies to maximize regional performance.

In his new role, Dew will work closely with dealerships to drive sales initiatives, expand brand presence, and ensure dealers have the tools, training, and resources necessary to thrive. He will play a key role in Keeway’s ongoing commitment to providing sales support and strengthening dealer partnerships across the Southwest region.

Jon Mullinaux

Keeway is also onboarding new service manager Mullinaux, who will be based out of the company’s Frisco, Texas headquarters. Mullinaux has more than 18 years of technical and managerial experience in the motorcycle industry and has worked for brands such as Harley-Davidson, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki.

A graduate of the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Mullinaux has completed extensive factory training and earned multiple technical certifications that reflect his ability to work across a broad spectrum of motorcycle platforms.

As service manager, Mullinaux will oversee Keeway’s service operations from its headquarters, providing technical expertise, supporting dealer service departments, and ensuring a high standard of aftersales care across the company’s U.S. network.

The new appointments highlight Keeway America’s continued investment in both sales and service excellence. The company says that by adding Dew and Mullinaux to its already experienced team, it has further strengthened its ability to provide dealers and riders with the expertise, resources, and infrastructure needed for lasting success in the U.S. market.