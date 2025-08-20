Recreatives Industries adds $2M floor plan and retail financing program

Recreatives Industries, the manufacturer of the Max 6×6 amphibious all-terrain Vehicles, announced on Aug. 19 that it has been approved for a $2 million floor plan financing facility with Dealer Direct, a leading provider of inventory financing solutions for powersports dealerships.

The $2 million financing facility is dedicated exclusively for the Max ATV dealer network, and includes zero down payment and 0% promotional interest for the first 6 months. (Photo: Recreatives Industries)

Floor plan financing is a specialized line of credit that enables dealers to purchase and stock inventory without tying up their own capital. Through this arrangement, Recreatives’ authorized dealers will now have access to funding that allows them to acquire Max ATVs on flexible terms, with zero down payment and 0% interest for the first 6 months.

This new program is designed to significantly lower the entry barrier for new dealers while providing existing dealers with greater purchasing power to expand inventory levels. By removing upfront capital constraints, Recreatives says it expects to accelerate the growth of its dealer network in the U.S. and Canada.

The 6X6 amphibious Max ATVs combined ultimate traction with floatation.

“Partnering with Dealer Direct to provide this $2 million facility is a major step forward in our mission to expand the Max brand and strengthen our dealer relationships,” says Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “Previously, Recreatives maintained a network of over 200 active dealers in North America. Floor-plan financing is a proven growth engine in the powersports industry.

“I believe offering our dealers a dedicated floor plan will enable them to stock and sell Max vehicles more easily than ever before.”

Dealer Direct specializes in providing financing solutions tailored to powersports and recreational vehicle dealers, offering a streamlined approval process and flexible terms designed to support dealer success. By leveraging Dealer Direct’s expertise and national reach, Recreatives says it can offer its authorized dealers a competitive financing program typically available only through larger OEMs.

The launch of the Dealer Direct floor plan facility comes as Recreatives prepares to expand its product line with the upcoming relaunch of its MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck models, as well as the first amphibious 6×6 ATV offered in the industry with independent suspension.

