Sara Price reveals ‘Rip & Dip’ edition Can-Am Maverick R build

Professional off-road racer Sara Price is debuting her first-ever Can-Am Maverick R X RS build, the Rip & Dip Edition, built by Alsup Racing Development. (Photo: Sara Price Racing)

Price’s Can-Am Maverick R “Rip & Dip” edition is purpose-built and outfitted to withstand the demands of Dakar Rally training as the main focus. Price is the first American female to win an FIA stage at Dakar, the world’s toughest off-road race.

Drawing on her racing experience, the Rip & Dip edition features upgrades such as the RNS TripMaster GFX, one of the most sophisticated rally navigation devices and trip meters available, providing road book navigation in the most demanding environments.

The build combines other upgrades that can withstand treacherous terrains while balancing agility, durability, and endurance.

“After receiving my new Can-Am Maverick R off the showroom floor, I knew I needed a vehicle that could do it all, but most importantly, I wanted a comfortable vehicle with the best components and versatility,” says Price. “The Maverick R ‘Rip & Dip’ Edition is exactly that. It combines our passion project of the Rip & Dip Ranch, which we hope to release in 2025 formally. This build is by far my favorite, not to mention the effort of Mitchell Alsup, who made it come to life.’’

Sara Price’s “Rip & Dip” Editon Can-Am Maverick R X RS will be formally released in 2025.

Key Features

Stock Class Compliant Upgrades: An ARD Pro Cage along with ARD suspension components while maintaining the functionality of the opening doors.

Endurance-Ready Components: The vehicle has been outfitted with the new BFGoodrich Baka T/A KR2 tires, paired with the Raceline Wheels A14BG Alpha beadlock.

Custom ‘Rip & Dip’ design, embodying her passion for her and Ricky’s ranch in Arizona.

Rally-Spec Navigation System: The UTV has a specialized navigation system to train for Dakar-style challenges, ensuring Price has every tool to conquer any terrain accurately.

Rip and Dip Ranch

Rip and Dip Ranch, owned by motorsports champions Sara Price and Ricky Brabec, is more than just a destination—it’s a brand that embodies adventure, off-road thrills, and riverside relaxation. Located in Mohave Valley, the ranch sits on nearly 4 acres with a private beach and dock on the Colorado River, offering unique experiences where you can “Rip” through the Mohave desert and take a “Dip” in the river. The ranch is also available for private events and filming.