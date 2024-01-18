Sara Price makes history, winning Stage 10 at Dakar

Stage 10 saw competitors return to the stunning landscapes of Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, with a 371 km (230 miles) selective and two road sections. Despite a challenging and tricky course, Sara Price and navigator Jeremy Gray had an exceptional stage – winning the SSV classification and making history.

Price joins the prestigious club of Dakar legends Jutta Kleinschmidt and Christina Gutierrez as the third woman to win a stage in the world’s toughest rally. (Photo: Sara Price Racing)

”It was absolutely amazing to be able to win this stage. It means a whole lot. Not only were we the First American Woman to win a stage but we were the third Woman Ever to be able to achieve that. So this is big in the history-making, and I hope to make America proud!” Price says.

Price has been running consistently with top 10 results in each of the SSV stages at the 2024 Dakar. The American racer continues to impress as she is accomplishing this feat as both a privateer and Dakar Rally rookie.

With only two stages remaining, the team heads into stage 11 in 2nd position in SSV, 1st in the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Another American, Ricky Brabec is leading the bike class of Dakar Rally past the midway point.