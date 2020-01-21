Brabec becomes first American to win Dakar Rally

Ricky Brabec made history with his recent victory at the 2020 Dakar Rally. The Monster Energy Honda Team rider from Hesperia, Calif., is the first American to win the Bike Class at the Dakar Rally.

"The AMA is delighted to congratulate Ricky Brabec on his phenomenal performance at this year's Dakar Rally," AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. "Ricky has earned his place in American motorcycling history and we are pleased at his success as America's first Dakar champion."

Brabec claimed his victory with both speed and consistency. He won two of the event's 12 stages and did not relinquish the lead after claiming it on Day Three. His margin of victory was 16 minutes, 26 seconds over Husqvarna rider Pablo Quintanilla of Chile. It was Brabec's eighth time competing at the Dakar Rally.

Brabec's victory also marked Honda's first triumph in the rally's Bike Class in more than 30 years.

Saudi Arabia played host to the 2020 edition of the rally, which featured a 5,000 kilometer course over mostly sandy terrain. The grueling annual off-road competition first took place in 1978-1979 and has been held annually since then, except for 2008.