Sara Price makes history at Rallye du Maroc

Off-road racer Sara Price made history at the final round of the World Rally-Raid Championship in Morocco with a second-place finish overall in the competitive T4 class.

Following two consecutive stage wins, Price became the first-ever American woman to earn a stage win in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. After completing over 2240 kilometers, only 11 cars finished the race out of the 19 entered in the T4 category.

Price is the first American woman to earn a stage win in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. (Photo: SP Motorsports)

Price stayed consistent for the first five days with top-five finishes but encountered a radius rod failure during the final stage, costing her team over 20 minutes. Price had to finish the stage on a crooked rear end and claimed an 8th place final stage finish, still sacrificing enough time to take home 2nd overall in class.

“We came here to get some experience before the Dakar Rally and ended up in second place overall in T4! I’m beyond grateful to be here and hope to continue this success leading into Dakar,” Price comments.

Price teamed up with navigator Jeremy Gray, whom she had success with at the Sonora Rally earlier this year, claiming the win and earning the “Road to Dakar” challenge. The team spent a weekend training at Jimmy Lewis’s Rally School following their Sonora win. Gray’s first time navigating on the World Rally-Raid stage caught the attention of many veterans as it was his first time navigating at this level.

“Rallye Du Maroc! Wow, what a race! To finish in second place in SSV T4 feels amazing! With the knowledge gained from Morocco, we are determined to sharpen our skills and come out even stronger for the Dakar Rally,” Gray comments.

The 6-day event proved excellent training for the upcoming Dakar Rally this January. The team says it will regroup and prepare for the hardest off-road challenge of their career.

Price will document her journey to the Dakar Rally through her social channels and website, SaraPriceMX.com.

