SP Motorsports driver joins Can-Am team

SP Motorsports Professional Driver Sara Price has partnered with the Can-Am team and will kick off the off-road racing season at King of the Hammers Feb. 4.

Price, a multi time Champion, X-Games medalist and Hall of Fame Rising Star is looking to expand her offroad grounds in the near future and is excited to partner with Can-Am, six-time Dakar winning brand. With a career in motorsports spanning almost 22 years starting at the age of eight, Sara has made history several times. She believes this partnership will continue to fuel her racing success.

“This is a big and exciting change for myself, partnering with a world-renowned brand like Can-Am,” Price said. “I am looking forward to this partnership as we build a future towards the goals and races we have in place, and I can’t wait to achieve them with such an accomplished brand and on their proven X3 model platform.”

Can-Am has won prestigious races over the years, including Dakar six years in a row, SCORE International Baja 1000 and several Best In The Desert events.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Sara Price to our growing family of female racers and ambassadors," said Jean-Francois Leclerc, race manager at BRP. "Sara does a lot for the off-road community, from land advocacy work to leading the way for future generations in racing, we are excited to have her behind the wheel of a Can-Am!"

Price’s goals also align with Thread Lightly and its partners as they lead a national initiative to protect and enhance recreation access and opportunities by promoting outdoor ethics to heighten individual’s sense of good stewardship.