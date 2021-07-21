Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties welcome hires

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties have added a pair of hires to their sales roster.

Parts Unlimited named Abe Mingo sales rep for the Northwest region, covering southern Idaho. Mingo’s industry experience includes sales management on the dealership level as well as racing and riding motocross and off-road on his Husqvarna FC350 and TC 250. Mingo is also deeply involved with his local MX series and MX, trail and snowmobile clubs.

Abe Mingo

In his spare time, he is a PeeWee motocross dad and has aspirations of working on project bikes, cars and trucks.

Meanwhile, Drag Specialties has added Tim Buechele to the sales team roster, covering the Gulf Coast.

Buechele brings a background in V-twin parts and sales management on the dealership level and editorial contributions to various industry magazines. He has ridden and built many bikes, including a 4-speed rigid he rode for 16 years and his favorite, a 1989 FXR-SP.

In his free time, Buechele enjoys camping, hiking, travel and the great outdoors.

Tim Buechele