Arctic Cat announces new model year 2022 ATV

Arctic Cat has announced a new ATV as part of its model year 2022 lineup available for dealerships in July.

The new Alterra 600 EPS features an all-new engine, drivetrain and chassis offering increased power, better handling and easier servicing. The launch of the ATV coincides with Arctic Cat’s 60-year anniversary of bringing new and innovative products to powersports.

“Arctic Cat is excited to celebrate its 60-year anniversary with the launch of the Alterra 600 EPS,” said Troy Halvorson, vice president of Arctic Cat for Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. “Built from the ground up, this ATV exemplifies the very essence of our company and our heritage, to provide innovative products to fuel the passion of powersports enthusiasts.”

Powering the Alterra 600 EPS is an all-new 600 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that offers 45 HP to explore the trail or take on the toughest of tasks. Designed and built by Arctic Cat in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the new engine features an overhead-cam design. The Alterra 600 EPS also features an oversized air filter and high intake mounts ensuring ample airflow, while the new Arctic Cat tuned CVTech CVT system — paired with a more durable transmission — ensures the power gets to the ground.

Launched on the 2021 Arctic Cat BLAST snowmobile, the CVTech system features an Arctic Cat-tuned Trailbloc drive and Invance driven clutches for increased performance, smooth low-speed engagement and long life. Riders will enjoy consistent performance with faster acceleration, smoother power delivery and a throttle response that will not fade over time. The CVT system’s large belt from the Prowler Pro and improved cooling results in minimized wear and longer belt life; and paired with the engine, also provides lower emissions.

An all-new chassis complements the Alterra 600 EPS’ power, providing a lower center of gravity and incredible balance for increased stability and a performance-oriented ride experience. The new vehicle is nimble and agile thanks to a new steering geometry and standard electronic power steering (EPS). Its dual A-arm front and rear suspension provides 9 inches of travel and up to 12.25 inches of ground clearance to ensure it can tackle most anything in its way. Its larger shocks feature pre-load adjustment and soak up whatever the trail has to offer. The large disc brakes provide ample stopping power and are quieter than previous models. Finally, the Alterra 600 EPS can be equipped with 27-inch tires, the largest available tire in its class.

Rider ergonomics were a big consideration in developing the Alterra 600 EPS, and it delivers the most comfortable rider experience yet. Unlike most ATVs, the Alterra 600 EPS exhaust is routed down and out of the middle of the vehicle, so it keeps heat off the rider for increased comfort and less fatigue. Its large footwells accommodate a wide variety of riders and provide added protection from trail hazards and mud.

For easier switching from two- to four-wheel drive on-the-fly, Arctic Cat has included electronic 4WD engagement. An easily accessible 0.6-gallon storage compartment under the handlebars provides storage for small gear such as cell phones, gloves and first aid kits. To navigate trails, Arctic Cat has partnered with Garmin to easily integrate the all-new TREAD Powersport Navigator onto the vehicle. The Garmin accessory can be installed on a highly visible panel right above the gauge for a seamless look and easy access.

To stay on the trail or on-task longer, Arctic Cat made the Alterra 600 more durable. Along with the new transmission and CVTech CVT system, the vehicle has improved half shafts, ball joints and bushings. Servicing the unit is a breeze with new snap-fit panels that do not require tools, so access to the oil fill and other vital components is quick and easy. The vehicle also has the largest gas tank in its class — 5.7 gallons — so it can ride and work longer. For towing and hauling, the model is equipped with a 2-inch receiver hitch — with a 1,050-pound towing capacity — and rugged, steel racks with unlimited tie-down locations. The Alterra 600 LTD and SE feature composite racks with integrated SpeedRack II attachments.

The Alterra 600 EPS is available in four different models:

- Base model in Arctic Cat Medium Green and Black with steel wheels and 25-inch tires.

- Alterra 600 EPS XT with aluminum wheels and 25-inch tires with 11.5 inches of ground clearance and a premium bumper. Available in a new Phantom Grey color.

- Alterra 600 EPS LTD with 14-inch Aluminum wheels and 27-inch tires with 12.25 inches of ground clearance, composite racks, premium bumper and winch. Available in a new Fossil color.

- Alterra 600 EPS SE with 14-inch aluminum wheels and 27-inch tires with 12.25 inches of ground clearance, composite racks, premium bumper and winch. Available in Phantom Grey.