Ex-Polaris VP named president, CEO at Northern Tool

Burnsville, Minnesota-based Northern Tool + Equipment announced the appointment of Suresh Krishna as Chief Executive Officer and President of Northern Tool + Equipment, effective April 20.

Krishna comes to the company from Sleep Number, where he was Chief Operating Officer. He had been with Sleep Number since 2016 and previous to that held leadership positions at Polaris Industries, UTC Fire & Security and Diageo.

In a statement to Northern Tool employees, the Kotula family, owners of Northern Tool + Equipment, said: “We are thrilled to have Suresh join the NTE team. Suresh is a proven leader whose depth of experience and strategic execution will position us well for the future,” they said. “We are excited for what lies ahead, and the depth of experience Suresh brings to the executive leadership team.”

Northern Tool noted that Krishna’s hiring is another representation of investing in top-tier talent, furthering the position as a leader in its category, and an example of its growth and evolution in the e-commerce and ever-changing retail space, no matter of market conditions. Northern Tool is committed to moving the company forward, and continuing to best provide for its customers.

“I am very excited to join Northern Tool; having served on the Advisory Board for the past 5 years, I’m familiar with the company, its leadership and culture,” Krishna said. “While Northern Tool has a unique offering in the market; its people, culture and values are what most attracts me to the company. Under the leadership of the Kotula family, Northern Tool has become a great brand for millions of customers, and I feel humbled and fortunate to get an opportunity to lead the company into the next phase of growth and profitability.”

Krishna takes over from long-time CEO and President Chuck Albrecht, who is transitioning out of Northern Tool as part of a long-planned retirement. Albrecht had been with the company for more than 36 years.

The Kotulas added, “We have tremendous gratitude for Chuck and all that he’s done for this company. His leadership, vision, and hard work have helped us grow and advance, and he’s helped us open numerous new chapters during his 36 years here. We thank him for his service to the company, his loyalty, dedication, and his achievements over his almost four decades at Northern Tool.”

Krishna’s career includes roles with Polaris as vice president, Global

Operations and Integration and later vice president, Europe, Middle East & Africa.