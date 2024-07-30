Yamaha develops automated manual transmission system

Yamaha Motor has developed the new Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT), which automates a motorcycle’s clutch and gearshift operations when starting out and while providing sophisticated electronic control. This transmission will be featured in the new MT-09 Y-AMT set to be released in Japan by the end of this year.

Y-AMT is a newly developed automated manual transmission that does away with the clutch lever and shift pedal. By consolidating shift operations into a lever on the handlebars, it allows for more intuitive gear changes.

In addition to the manual MT mode where the rider hand-operates the lever to shift gears, the system also has an automatic AT mode that automates gear changes, allowing the rider to select the mode according to different road environments like city streets, highways, or winding roads, or the rider’s own condition, or weather changes. Both MT and AT modes feature quick response, providing consistent expert-level gear changes without any compromise to sporty performance.

The automatic and manual switch button for the Yamaha Y-AMT will be on the right handlebar. Photos courtesy of Yamaha

Since developing and commercializing the world’s first automated manual transmission system for motorcycles in 2006 with the Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift (YCC-S), Yamaha Motor has continued to develop the base system, such as equipping its all-terrain ROVs with a similar mechanism. The newly developed Y-AMT is a new system that combines top-tier sportiness with convenience through the development of the requisite technologies.

Y-AMT features

Swift and responsive gearshifting mechanism with little shift shock

Y-AMT automates gear changes via actuators. As the mechanism replaces rider operation without making any major changes to the base manual transmission, the direct and satisfying shifting feel that manual transmissions are loved for is retained.

When changing gears, the engine control unit (ECU) and the motor control unit (MCU) governing the actuators communicate and coordinate. The ECU controls engine ignition/fuel injection when upshifting and the electronic throttle when downshifting. The MCU also instructs the actuators to perform optimal shifting and clutch operations.

The Y-AMT layout shows the shift actuator to the left and the clutch actuator to the right.*

Optimal control at high rpm is achieved by not fully disengaging the clutch according to the situation, shift times are made shorter by building a spring into the shift rod, and together with the aforementioned engine and clutch control, Y-AMT delivers both quick gear changes and reduced shift shock, providing a natural shifting feel more in line with rider expectations.

Comfort and sportiness

Y-AMT offers an MT mode that allows manual shifting, and an AT mode that automates shifting gears. Mode switching is controlled using the AT/MT button on the handlebar switch box.

MT mode allows for gear changes as quick and smooth as a manual transmission, freeing the rider from the need to operate a clutch or shift pedal. By operating the shift lever with the throttle open, the rider can enjoy exhilarating acceleration that makes the most of the engine’s performance. It also contributes to improved stability when cornering by suppressing gear shift shock, it enables a better feel of support for the lower body by eliminating the need to operate the shift pedal, and offers a freedom of riding position.

In AT mode, the optimum gear is automatically selected according to vehicle speed and throttle opening, so the rider only has to operate the throttle and brakes. This mode significantly reduces the operational burden on the rider when riding in urban areas or on long tours, where frequent gear changes are necessary.

Compact unit

The basic configuration of the Y-AMT is that the manual transmission of the base vehicle is equipped with actuators for performing the shifting and clutch operations. The unit’s total weight is about six pounds and its lightweight, slim, and compact design minimizes the impact on the original vehicle’s styling and handling characteristics.

*Computer-generated image. Some specifications may differ.