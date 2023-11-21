Brantley Neal named marketing manager of America’s Motor Sports

Nashville’s America’s Motor Sports has expanded its team by adding Brantley Neal as marketing manager over its three Middle Tennessee powersports dealership locations. Tasked with shaping America’s Motor Sports’ place in the Nashville market, Neal brings years of local marketing expertise to an industry familiar to him.

America’s Motor Sports has named Brantley Neal as marketing manager for its three Middle Tennessee locations. (Photo: America’s Motor Sports)

After graduating from Belmont University, Neal spent two years at Dogwood Hills Communications. This marketing agency gave him expansive knowledge of marketing businesses within the local economy, a skill that will immediately benefit America’s Motor Sports’ online presence in the Greater Nashville area.

“It’s a great opportunity to be part of a brand with such a rich history in Nashville,” says Neal. “Before I started, I asked America’s Motor Sports President Chris Watts what his vision for America’s Motor Sports looked like, to which he replied: ‘I want our local dealer group to feel like a nationwide brand.’ I intend to do just that. My goal is to let people know America’s Motor Sports offers industry-leading products and service accompanied by the friendly local business atmosphere we’ve been cultivating since 1982.”

In addition to marketing, Neal brings an extensive background in media production to his new role. Having produced professional video content for Universal Music Group, Big Machine Records, and Spotify, Neal plans to expand America’s Motor Sports’ visual identity by emphasizing original video content in its marketing mix.

Founded in 1982, the family-owned and operated America’s Motor Sports is coming up on 41 years of being the regional leader in the Middle Tennessee powersports scene. Acquiring its second location in 1993 and a third in 2001, America’s Motor Sports is Tennessee’s largest multi-store powersports dealership. With three locations spanning Madison, 8th Ave S, and Dickson, America’s Motor Sports caters to a diverse clientele across Middle Tennessee.