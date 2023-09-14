Yamaha has introduced the all-new 2024 WR450F, aimed to set a new benchmark for open-class enduro performance. Based on recent changes made to Yamaha’s YZ450F motocrosser, the new WR450F is now slimmer, lighter, faster, and more tractable with longer and stronger pulling power.

Significant adjustments have been made to the entire machine to produce unique WRF characteristics. Yamaha engineers and testers paid special attention to tuning the bike for its intended use as a fast enduro machine, which means that while the WR450F may be based on its MX cousin, the power delivery, handling and suspension are unique to this model and developed specifically for enduro performance.

Yamaha reveals the 2024 WR450F, now slimmer, lighter, faster, and more tractable with longer and stronger pulling power. Photos courtesy of Tyler Hutt

The 2024 WR450F has reduced weight, improved handling, and increased tractability. The result is an enduro machine that is easy to ride fast, capable in technical situations and more versatile than ever.

Engine

The new engine is shared with the current YZ450F. It features larger 39mm-diameter intake valves, a new piston, conrod, revised bearings, optimized crank mass inertia and a dry sump oil tank with integrated generator cover.

Many components are lighter including the piston, cylinder, crank assembly, cam chain, con rod bearings and lubrication system, which results in an engine that’s 2.4 pounds lighter. In addition, the 2024 WR450F features an ECU tuned specifically to offer tractability at low speeds and high power at medium to fast-speeds.

Transmission

The drivetrain runs the new YZ450F lightweight disc-spring clutch which is more compact with a lighter feel and a more positive engagement point. The wide-ratio five-speed gearbox now features wider main shaft gears for reduced weight and increased strength, with ratios specifically developed for enduro racing.

Lower center of gravity

The advanced aluminum bilateral beam frame has a 15mm lower head pipe joint, allowing the frame rail and tension pipe to sit lower, moving the center of gravity down for enhanced handling. The chassis also has a revised rigidity balance developed specifically for the WR450F. The frame was developed with a focus on flex characteristics and the engine mounts are specially tuned for this model to allow excellent cornering, bump absorption and overall handling. A new compact fuel tank features a larger lower area and lower fuel pump location, and a shorter muffler further increases mass centralization.

Revised KYB suspension

New KYB suspension features tool-free compression damping adjustment on top of the forks. With a seat height 10mm lower than the YZ450F and with a lower center of gravity, the new WR450F runs 11.8 inches of front suspension travel and 12 inches rear suspension travel for precise control over varied terrain. This also assists in increasing grip on the front and traction at the rear for a more planted feel. These changes also increase the tight turning ability of the machine which increases confidence while riding singletrack.

The power delivery, handling and suspension of the WR450F are unique to this model and developed specifically for enduro performance.

Slimmer bodywork

A generous flow of clean air is now fed from the rear of the bike which allows for a slimmer body. The overall shroud width has been made significantly narrower and the shape of its side surfaces are smoother. This allows riders to move their legs forward more easily, contributing to the lighter and more agile handling feel. A new seat is flatter and narrower with rounded edges, further increasing ease of movement. The riding position is also improved, with 10mm more leg room and handlebars positioned slightly closer for a more natural position.

Additional lightweight components

Other lightweight components include the rear wheel and rear braking system. A three spoke pattern joins the blue anodized Excel rim to a lighter hub, and a new YZ450F-spec rear brake system sheds further weight. The 2024 WR450F also has a lightweight lithium-ion battery, lighter foot peg bracket and even lighter throttle cables for an overall weight savings of more than four pounds.

Additional new features

A new skid plate is fitted that enhances the protection of the lower frame, engine covers and coolant hoses. There is a new multifunction switchgear on the left-hand side of the handlebars, new multifunction meter display showing speed, trip distance, low fuel and engine warning lights, new water-resistant PVC handlebar pad, new rear fender with a grab area, and redesigned fork seals for improved life.

2024 WR450F features & benefits

New fuel-injected 450cc engine is lighter, more compact and more powerful

Model-specific ECU produces tractability at low speeds and full power at medium to high speeds

Model-specific suspension settings tuned for enduro performance

New toolless front fork compression damping adjusters

Redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame sits lower with WR450F-specific engine mounts

Flatter seat with more rounded edges makes it easy to move about while riding

New air flow management system allows a more compact body including 50mm narrower shrouds

Lower center of gravity assists in negotiating tight corners

Mass centralized fuel tank and muffler

New lighter clutch and revised wide-ratio gearbox

Lighter rear wheel, hub and brake assembly

New multi-function switchgear

New full protection skid plate

New rear fender with handy grab area

New water-resistant bar pad

Lighter lithium-ion battery, footpeg bracket, throttle cables and more

The new 2024 WR450F will be offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available in November with an MSRP of $10,199. Additionally, the WR250F returns unchanged for 2024, offered in Team Yamaha Blue and available for $8,999 MSRP.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2024 Yamaha Motocross and Cross Country models are eligible for Yamaha’s current bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $7 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. Riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10 percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive a bLU cRU swag bag.

For complete details on how to register for the bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, website.