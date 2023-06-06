VIPs test drive Volcon Stag at demo day event

Volcon invited key media, dealers and international distributors to test drive prototype models of the Stag side-by-side during a VIP Demo Day event held before Memorial Day weekend.

Key media, dealers and VIPs were able to put the Stag UTV through its paces in Texas just before Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned for PSB's feature about the event in the July issue. Photo courtesy of Volcon.

The event was hosted at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort in Cedar Creek, Texas, where co-founder and CTO, Christian Okonsky, presented a live Q&A session, detailing how Volcon has been able to produce the first all-electric, off-road UTV, the Stag, through strategic collaborations such as those with General Motors, BF Goodrich, Elka Suspension and Hayes Performance Systems. Attendees were also able to inspect the Stag and ask engineering and product development teams questions about the technology and its specifications.

“We have tested, broken, fixed, broken again and redeveloped many of the Stag’s components throughout this entire process, leading to us upgrading many of the key suspension and drivetrain components to an automotive grade level. Traditional off-road components simply cannot handle the torque that the Stag has,” says Okonsky.

The Demo Day event was held at Rally Ready driving school and race track in Bastrop, Texas. The Stag as well as other Volcon products were tested by media and other VIPs. (Photo: Brendan Baker)

Guests were able to test drive a prototype of the Stag at Rally Ready, a driving school and off-road track in Bastrop, Texas where Volcon had three different routes for drivers to push the SxS through its paces.

“The Stag had me grinning from ear to ear just thinking about running through the woods in the White Mountains, stalking elk. It was a blast ripping around the rally cross track we got to test it on– smooth acceleration and it turns where you pointed it,” says Bill Nash, owner of Nash Powersports, after his opportunity for a test drive.

“The Stag Demo Day was a chance for many to see the Stag for the first time, so extending this opportunity to our key media, dealers and international distributors was very important as we want all of our partners and networks to understand the vision we’ve been working on and experience the kind of machine we’re dealing with,” says Melissa Coffey, Vice President of Global Revenue and Business Development at Volcon. “Having alignment before launch will help encourage and educate consumers from all over on the benefits of EV and the capabilities of the Stag,” she adds.

“We know that it’s unprecedented to allow such an inside look into non-production vehicles, a risk most companies would not dream of taking. We have been testing, developing and refining the Stag for months, and we are confident in its ability to change the UTV landscape. It was time to show others what we have been seeing internally for months,” says CEO Jordan Davis. “We are thrilled with the performance of our vehicles and the unparalleled power they showed everyone who test drove them.”

The company plans to share additional content with media, reservation holders and the general public leading up to its official production launch later in Q3. Stay tuned to the July issue of PSB, where Editor Brendan Baker dives further into the Volcon test day and what this step into the EV segment means for the industry.

