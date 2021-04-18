Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine hosts ‘Sea-Doo Life’ test ride: instagram

As Midwestern and East Coast states continue to gradually thaw out after winter, and spring comes into full bloom - it’s a “beautiful day for a Sea-Doo demo,” according to a Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine Instagram post.

The dealership is hosting test rides of various models for interested patrons in person at Maximo Park in St. Pete, Florida.

According to the registration page, “Our Sea-Doo Life Test Ride Tour will be visiting the Florida cities below with six new 2021 Sea-Doo watercraft models and accompanying LinQ accessories. Our specialists will help you find the perfect Sea-Doo for you Florida watersports fun with a personalized test ride session.”

What is your dealership doing to get “butts in seats” this spring? Let us know in the comments section below!