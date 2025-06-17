A long-vacant spot in Belleville, New Jersey, is being reimagined as a vibrant mixed-use development, thanks to a new partnership between Motorcycle Mall owner John Resciniti and Russo Development, one of the state’s most established real estate firms.

John Resciniti is the third-generation owner of the Motorcycle Mall and has expanded into other ventures, including real estate development with their latest collaboration. (Photo: Motorcycle Mall)

Just five miles from New York City, Motorcycle Mall has become a staple in the tri-state powersports scene, drawing customers from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. As customer demand has grown, so has the dealership’s footprint and vision.

Resciniti, a third-generation powersports dealer, saw an opportunity across the street from his Belleville showroom: a spot of land that had stood empty for over 30 years. “My grandfather always said to keep an eye on the real estate around us,” says Resciniti. “That location had potential — we just needed the right moment and the right partner.”

That partner came in the form of Russo Development, a nearly 60-year-old firm known for residential, industrial, and mixed-use projects across New Jersey. The new development will turn the vacant spot into a modern space that includes residential units and retail, supporting both economic growth and community needs.

“Belleville is at the crossroads of three densely populated counties — Passaic, Essex, and Bergen,” says Courtney Mulligan, vice president of marketing at Russo Development. “It’s a unique community, and this project reflects that mix of urban convenience and suburban roots.”

The collaboration represents a strategic shift from what Resciniti originally envisioned. “At one point I wanted to build an indoor motocross facility, but the town wasn’t on board,” he says. “With Russo, we found a path that works for the municipality and supports long-term growth.”

The project is more than just a real estate play — it’s a testament to Motorcycle Mall’s growing regional influence and commitment to its customer base. The dealership now operates up to six delivery trucks to serve customers throughout the tri-state area, many of whom commute to New York City or maintain second homes in the mountains or at the shore.

“We’re not just selling motorcycles, ATVs, and side-by-sides. We’re building relationships and meeting lifestyle needs — whether it’s for a primary residence or a weekend cabin.” — John Resciniti

Team spirit and operational efficiency are core to Motorcycle Mall’s success. The dealership frequently hosts “build parties,” where 25 to 30 team members from every department assemble newly arrived units in a collaborative, high-energy environment. “We’re talking forklifts, charging batteries, unboxing, recycling — it’s a full assembly line,” Resciniti explains. “And yes, we’ve got music and rotating DJs. It’s work, but it’s fun.”

REV by Vermella is a mixed-use luxury apartment building with retail space, located directly across the street from the Motorcycle Mall in Bellville, New Jersey. (Images: Russo Development)

With construction underway and community engagement high, both Resciniti and Mulligan believe the project will have a lasting impact. “This is about legacy,” says Resciniti. “It’s about building something that benefits our customers, our employees, and our town.”

“We’re not just expanding a business. We’re investing in Belleville’s future.” — Courtney Mulligan

The collaboration with Russo, which operates 17 projects across New Jersey, is the recently completed luxury apartment building in Belleville featuring resort-style amenities and curated retail spaces — including one anchored by Motorcycle Mall. The property is called “REV”, so it ties in with the dealership and the Resciniti family.

“We do a lot of really revolutionary, different work,” says Mulligan. “While we’re best known for our residential communities, we also build commercial spaces, data centers, and warehouses. That broad scope gives us a unique perspective on development.”

The Belleville project, she explains, is a testament to Russo’s holistic approach to community building. “We’re not just about buildings — we’re about energy, vision, and brand. That’s why this partnership with John was so exciting right from the beginning.”

Mulligan notes that both Russo and Motorcycle Mall are family-run businesses, deeply rooted in New Jersey, and that shared ethos helped power the collaboration. “John and I probably have a million people in common. Our companies have that generational DNA, and we both believe in getting our hands dirty.”

The development boasts 268 upscale rental apartments with luxury amenities — including a pool, dog spa, and game rooms — along with 10 ground-floor retail spaces. The goal, Mulligan says, is to create a lively, welcoming destination that’s authentically local.

The Rev by Vermella building features 268 apartment units and several retail space locations, along with a community center courtyard area where Motorcycle Mall plans to hold some events during the year, such as new product launches.

“We’re working closely with our commercial leasing team to curate the right mix of businesses — we want a good vibe, places that bring people together and create a sense of community,” she adds.

The collaboration began serendipitously, John explains. “I had approvals for 135 units and 20,000 square feet of retail. I was planning to develop it on my own, but kept running into hurdles with the old town administration.”

That changed when he was introduced to Russo’s CEO, Ed Russo, himself an avid motorcyclist. “We just clicked. Ed brought a level of experience, mentorship, and respect that changed everything. I learned more from working with him than I did in college.”

John said it became clear that partnering with Russo was the right move. “Every time I was shopping for other developments, Ed’s projects were the gold standard. I kept saying, ‘We need a dog run, a dog spa, pool tables, a foosball table’ — they just had it figured out.”

The Russo team, including Mulligan, brought in a full-service operation — handling development, construction, leasing, and property management in-house. “That’s a big differentiator,” Mulligan notes.

“We don’t hand it off to third parties. We maintain pride and control in everything we do.”

With the Belleville development now open, both teams are focused on building a destination that reflects their shared values: quality, innovation, and community.

“We’re Jersey proud. This project is about more than buildings. It’s about creating a place that feels like home.” — Courtney Mulligan

It is also about bringing together two family-run businesses that make the improbable a reality.

REV is located minutes from Routes 3 and 21 in northern New Jersey and will also offer a private resident shuttle to major transit hubs, ensuring a convenient and seamless commute for the community.

The residences at REV are all open concept layouts, with walk-in-closets and private balconies and terraces in select units, in-home washers and dryers, oversized windows for ample natural light, recessed lighting in living areas, hardwood plank flooring, spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliances, matte black hardware, Silestone countertops with Carrera Tile backslashes, pendant lighting and soft-close cabinets and drawers. The spa-like baths feature tile floors, tiled shower stalls and bathtub wet walls, and backlit vanity mirrors.

REV’s amenities include a roof lounge, coworking and private meeting rooms, a fitness center with a private fitness room, club room and lounge seating with dining space, pet spa, private parking, game spaces, a bar area, and a resort-style pool with a sundeck, grills and plenty of space for relaxing and dining al fresco.