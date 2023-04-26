MOD Enterprises acquires Texas H-D dealerships

MOD Enterprises acquires two new Harley-Davidson stores, Harley-Davidson of Kingwood and Harley-Davidson of The Woodlands, in the greater Houston, Texas area.

Michael Veracka, owner of MOD Enterprises, has been a part of the Harley-Davidson business since 2003 and involved with over 30 acquisitions. He acquired four new stores in the last four months and currently owns and operates twelve of the largest Harley dealerships in the U.S.

The MOD Enterprises family of dealerships include locations in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Georgia, Utah and now Texas. Veracka has also expanded into the marine industry purchasing his first boat store, V-Force Orlando, in Longwood, Florida, and established the V-Force Marine dealer group with his brother Paul Veracka.

Michael Veracka, owner of MOD Enterprises, acquires Harley-Davidson of The Woodlands in Montgomery County, Texas. Photos courtesy of MOD Enterprises

“I’m thrilled to add Harley-Davidson of The Woodlands and Harley-Davidson of Kingwood to the group as we expand our national footprint to the great state of Texas and the greater Houston metro,” Veracka says. “This latest acquisition in Texas will get our foot in the door to add additional locations in the South, at a time that dealers are beginning to look at exiting the business.”

Harley-Davidson of Kingwood and Harley-Davidson of the Woodlands are currently hiring for all positions. Veracka explains that the company’s compensation plans attract top professionals in positions from front line staff to upper management. Current staff also has the opportunity to advance. “My goal is to take existing stores and employees that do an exceptional job and use that base to build the store into world class operations. This often entails doubling or tripling the staff.”

Harley-Davidson of Kingwood and Harley-Davidson of The Woodlands were purchased from David and Debbie Moore.

“The previous owners, David and Debbie Moore, have done a great job for decades building a large community of Harley riders,” Veracka continues. "We place a high priority on taking care of the seller's current staff and we have a track record of retaining the entire staff. These benefits, along with bringing their dealerships to #1 in the market, results in a great selling experience for the dealer.”

“I wanted to leave the stores and my staff in the hands of a capable buyer and Michael was the right fit with both his industry experience and his track record of creating world class teams,” says former owner, Dave Moore. “It was important to me to have our team led by the best in the industry. Michael was great to work with and his experience in dealing with Harley-Davidson made this an easy transaction.”