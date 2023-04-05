BRP announces partnerships to promote responsible riding

BRP Inc. will broaden its Responsible Rider program efforts, announcing three-year partnerships with Tread Lightly! and RideSafe organizations equally committed to promoting safe riding.

Tread Lightly! is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and enhancing recreation access and opportunities by promoting outdoor ethics to heighten individuals’ sense of good stewardship.

Tread Lightly! and BRP will develop training courses based on the Responsible Rider program’s three pillars: Safety, Environment and Riding Etiquette. Training will be delivered online and available in French, English and Spanish.

BRP is broadening its responsible riding impact by announcing three-year partnerships with Tread Lightly! and RiderSafe. Photo courtesy of BRP

“In the past few years, we have seen rapid growth in motorized recreation all over the U.S. Tread Lightly! has heard regularly about the need to better educate these enthusiasts on how to be respectful and responsible,” says Matt Caldwell, executive director, Tread Lightly!. “This partnership with BRP provides every enthusiast with the tools to ‘do your part’ to ‘protect the fun’.”

RideSafe’s mission is to significantly reduce the number of powersport injuries and fatalities by inspiring riders to wear helmets and proper safety gear and obtain safety certification before operating powersports equipment.

RideSafe and BRP will educate young riders and their families on how to responsibly ride. To accomplish this, Hubert Rowland and his team will visit schools in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arizona, Utah, Florida, Texas and West Virginia.

“Our partnership with BRP is critical to educating consumers on safe practices and promoting responsible riding,” says Kristen Almer, co-founder of Ride Safe. “By combining our mutual resources and utilizing the voice and talent in our industry, we aim to get the attention of a broad audience, empowering them to make informed decisions about safe riding practices and shifting the culture where everyone makes safety their first priority.”

Including the Tread Lightly! and RideSafe contributions, BRP has invested nearly $1.5 million (CAD) toward initiatives in line with its Responsible Rider program in the last year alone. These partnerships align with its corporate social responsibility (CSR25) commitment to foster positive change worldwide and invest 1% of annual pre-tax profits in local and global causes by 2025.

