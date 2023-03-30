Zero partners with IMI to build its electric motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), an electronics manufacturing services company with headquarters in the Philippines, have announced a strategic manufacturing collaboration.

As part of this new collaboration, IMI will begin to assemble Zero Motorcycles’ electric motorcycle models and other motorcycle sub-assemblies in their facility located in Laguna, Philippines. This work will be done in conjunction with the manufacturing facilities for Zero located in Scotts Valley, California. The modular assemblies and complete motorcycles supplied by IMI will be delivered to Zero’s customers and dealers globally with a primary focus on the European and Asian markets.

Zero motorcycles look to expand into new markets with manufacturing partner IMI. (Photo: Zero)

The manufacturing involves the full assembly of motorcycles and partial assemblies to be completed by Zero manufacturing teams, together with the battery module and electronics of the vehicle.

According to Zero's press release, IMI was selected because it could handle both electronics manufacturing and motorcycle assembly under one roof.

IMI’s parent company, Ayala Corporation (AC Industrials), is making efforts toward sustainability, and the collaboration with Zero is expected to open more opportunities in the future.

“We are thrilled to partner with IMI and bring their expertise in electronics manufacturing and motorcycle assembly to the Zero Motorcycles lineup of products,” says Zero Motorcycles CEO, Sam Paschel. “This collaboration will be transformational for Zero Motorcycles’ operations. Expanding our manufacturing footprint into a new region allows Zero Motorcycles to efficiently scale up to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and improve customer delivery and satisfaction in the fast-growing EV market.”

IMI CEO, Arthur R. Tan, states, “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to supporting companies in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services.”

According to Zero, the Laguna, Philippines facility will play a crucial role in its plan to expand into new markets and increase its global market share. Production is projected to start as early as the second quarter of 2023.

