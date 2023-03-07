Hero partners with Zero to produce electric motorcycles

Touted as the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has signed an agreement to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles with Zero Motorcycles, an electric motorcycle manufacturer based in Silicon Valley, California.

Hero Motorcycles EV brand VIDA will partner with US-based Zero Motorcycles to produce premium bikes. (Source: Hero MotoCorp)

“Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space,” says Dr. Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp. “With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets.”

The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing powertrains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing coming from the India-based Hero MotoCorp.

In September, Hero’s board approved an equity investment of up to US$60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel says they are happy to partner with the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. “Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world.”

Under its emerging mobility brand, VIDA, powered by Hero, the company has already launched its first EV, the VIDA V1 scooter, and has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The company has already set up nearly 300 charging points across the three cities for public use.