Zero unveils 2022 lineup, starts shipping to dealers

Electric motorcycle maker Zero announced this week that it is releasing three model year 2022 motorcycles early, and will begin shipping the models to dealers immediately.

The California-based bike builder said high demand drove the decision.

Mike Cunningham, VP of Sales for the Americas for Zero Motorcycles, said in a press release, “Supporting our dealer network is a key priority for Zero, and this early release of select 2022 models is a great way to do that in the face of an unyielding demand for Zero Motorcycles."

Model year 2022 models released were the Zero S naked street bike, trail-ready Zero DS dual sport and the up-feature Zero DSR.

The "shipping immediately" part of the press release (posted in its entirety below) might be the biggest news to some dealers, with product shortages in some segments continuing on the retail level.

Here's that press release:

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, today announced the early release of Model Year 2022 S street motorcycles and DS, and DSR dual sport models. The release of these new models is to support the consistently high demand for Zero Motorcycles and the continued growth of the company’s dealer network.

The brand that defined the category of electric motorcycles continues to see demand that far outpaces the market appetite for internal combustion engine motorcycles. Though the overall demand for all powersports, particularly dual-sport models, has increased since the onset of lockdown restrictions in early 2020, demand for electric motorcycles has continued to spike upward even well into the calendar year 2021 riding season.

This continued drive to own Zero models has triggered the company’s decision to launch several models early to support demand while riders still enjoy agreeable weather nationwide. The Zero Motorcycles dealer network is the largest electric motorcycle sales channel in the world, and these models will begin shipping now to continue putting more riders on electric motorcycles than any other manufacturer.

Zero recognizes that a critical aspect of supporting the dealer network isn’t just bringing new inventory to market, but also making certain that inventory offers a distinct rider benefit. The 2022 Zero S, DS, and DSR are all powered with the company’s proprietary Cypher II Operating System that orchestrates all of the motorcycles’ subsystems into a transformational riding experience. That includes Bosch ABS which is standard on all three models, motor, battery, and Bluetooth connectivity module to pair the machine to the mobile app for rider customizations. In addition to the industry standard in OS for electric motorcycles, these models also received updated hardware in the form of a full-color, optically bonded, 5” TFT display that is as sharp as the performance of the underlying motorcycle.

The 2022 Zero S naked street motorcycle gets 89 miles of range through city streets, is capable of a top speed of 98 mph, comes in Twilight color and produces 78 foot pounds of torque and 46 horsepower from the Z-Force 75-5 passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent magnet, brushless motor which is supplied energy from a Z-Force 7.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, and retails for $11,195.

The trail-ready 2022 Zero DS comes in a Quicksand colorway and is also powered by the Z-Force 75-5 motor and can achieve 98 mph while getting 82 miles of off-road adventure, carries a Z-Force 7.2 kWh battery, and retails for $11,195.

The 2022 Zero DSR comes in Black and is the R-type variant of the dual sport model DS and is powered by a Z-Force 75-7 passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent magnet, brushless motor that is capable of 102 mph while producing 116 foot pounds of torque and 70 horsepower, is fueled by the Z-Force 14.4 kWh power pack, gets 163 miles of range on city streets or off road, and retails for $15,695.

All of these new models are available for order and will be shipping today to all Zero Motorcycles Dealers worldwide.