Recall: Textron reports some ’22-’23 ATV models have an A-arm or frame issue

Textron is recalling some Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 ATVs due to a suspension issue where the A-arm may crack and separate from the frame, creating a loss of steering control.
About 3,800 units (around 1,200 sold in Canada) are affected. (Arctic Cat and Tracker ATVs were previously recalled in July 2022 due to an electrical problem.)
This recall involves model years 2022 and 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and model years 2022 and 2023 Tracker 600 ATVs.
The VIN number ranges for recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 include the following:
|MY / Model
|VIN Start
|VIN End
|2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600
|NT200101
|NT202064
|2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 600
|PT200101
|PT200679
|2022 Tracker 600
|NT200101
|NT201929
|2023 Tracker 600
|PT200101
|PT200697
Vehicle owners are being instructed to stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free inspection and free repair.
Textron Specialized says dealers will inspect the main frame A-arm mount brackets for cracks before adding the support bracket. The main frame weldment will be replaced, free of cost, along with the addition of the strengthening brackets if the main frame A-arm mount bracket is cracking. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.
The recall number is +23-739.