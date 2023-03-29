Home > News > Arctic Cat > Recall: Textron reports some ’22-’23 ATV models have an A-arm or frame issue

Recall: Textron reports some ’22-’23 ATV models have an A-arm or frame issue

By: The Staff March 29, 2023

Textron is recalling some Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 ATVs due to a suspension issue where the A-arm may crack and separate from the frame, creating a loss of steering control.

Textron recalls ATVs
Arctic Cat and Tracker ATVs made by Textron may have a cracked frame where the A-arm attaches. (Photo: CPSC)

About 3,800 units (around 1,200 sold in Canada) are affected. (Arctic Cat and Tracker ATVs were previously recalled in July 2022 due to an electrical problem.)

This recall involves model years 2022 and 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and model years 2022 and 2023 Tracker 600 ATVs.

The VIN number ranges for recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 include the following:

MY / ModelVIN StartVIN End
2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600NT200101NT202064
2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 600PT200101PT200679
2022 Tracker 600NT200101NT201929
2023 Tracker 600PT200101PT200697
Affected Textron ATV models and VINs

Vehicle owners are being instructed to stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free inspection and free repair.

Textron Specialized says dealers will inspect the main frame A-arm mount brackets for cracks before adding the support bracket. The main frame weldment will be replaced, free of cost, along with the addition of the strengthening brackets if the main frame A-arm mount bracket is cracking. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.

The recall number is +23-739.

Copyright © 2023 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy