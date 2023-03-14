Suzuki reveals returning motorcycles to 2023 lineup  

Suzuki Motor USA has unveiled the return of its GSX-S750Z ABS, GSX-S750Z and GSX250R ABS motorcycle models to complete its 2023 lineup. These models feature proven designs and advanced technology, making each ideal for riders of all skill levels looking for some excitement in style.

The 2023 GSX-S750Z/ABS models blend GSX-R750-derived engine performance with aggressive naked sportbike styling that’s ready to turn heads. The 2023 GSX-S750Z ABS features a Metallic Oort Gray No. 3 and Glass Sparkle Black color scheme, while the GSX-S750Z comes in a vivid Pearl Brilliant White and Champion Yellow No. 2 combination.

2023 GSX-S750Z/ABS models

Key Features:

The fuel-injected, 749cc, four-cylinder engine using GSX-R architecture delivers a torque-rich, sportbike experience.

Advanced Traction Control lets the rider select sensitivity to match road conditions, and the unique GSX-S750 chassis integrates the best qualities of a tubular girder streetbike frame and a twin-spar sportbike frame, providing precise handling.

Fitted with KYB suspension and radial-mounted Nissin four-piston brake calipers with wave-style rotors up front, strong and consistent braking performance is ensured. The GSX-S750Z ABS is equipped with a compact, smooth-operating Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

Aggressive streetfighter styling with ergonomically comfortable, yet sporty riding position is achieved with a wide, cast aluminum handlebar, a well-positioned seat and foot pegs.

2023 Suzuki GSX-S750Z ABS

MSRP $9,149

2023 Suzuki GSX-S750Z

MSRP $8,649

The confidence inspiring GSX250R ABS sportbike features a new, two-tone Metallic Diamond Red and Pearl Nebular Black color scheme bringing big bike impact to the 250 class. The fully faired, quarter liter sportbike delivers easy-to-control performance, great fuel efficiency, nimble handling, and modern styling inspired by Suzuki’s championship-winning sportbike heritage.

2023 GSX250R ABS model

Key Features:

The fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine delivers smooth, responsive power with exceptional fuel economy estimate that delivers a riding range of over 250 miles.

Reverse-lit LCD instrument panel, distinctive position lamps and surface-emitting LEDs in the taillight are featured.

Includes comfortable, roomy ergonomics for rider and passenger, with a slim fuel tank, and a low seat height perfect for new riders.

Ten-spoke, cast aluminum wheels, ABS-equipped front disc brake with petal-type rotors and well-tuned suspension components combined with an exceptional chassis makes this model ready for any riding assignment.

2023 Suzuki GSX250R ABS

MSRP $4,999

Suzuki is excited to bring back these fan-favorite motorcycles to its 2023 lineup. With Suzuki’s engineering excellence, impressive handling and striking design elements, the GSX-S750Z ABS, GSX-S750Z and GSX250R ABS are sure to provide riders with an unforgettable sportbike experience.

With a comprehensive 12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty and longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP), these 2023 models may be personalized with a wide range of Genuine Suzuki Accessories available at Suzuki dealers.