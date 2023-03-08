MAVTV to cover MotoAmerica 2023 season

MAVTV Motorsports Network will launch into Superbike season with premiere coverage of MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers, Daytona 200 and the full 2023 event schedule.

Making its second season debut in the series, King of the Baggers transforms touring motorcycles from Harley-Davidson and Indian into full-fledged road racers. Highly modified for performance and speed, these once-stock bikes and their riders have helped slingshot King of the Baggers into MotoAmerica’s most popular and fastest-growing race classes.

MAVTV will cover MotoAmerica's King of the Baggers, Daytona 200 Nd the full 2023 event schedule.

2023 season opener from Daytona:

March 10 - King of the Baggers Race 1 coverage airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT

March 11 - King of the Baggers Race 2 airing live at 4 p.m. ET

March 12 - Daytona 200 coverage airing at 6:30 p.m. ET

“MotoAmerica is the proving ground for the best American pavement riders,” said CJ Olivares, interim president of MAVTV. “And after several years with coverage of SuperSport and Juniors, we are extremely excited to add LIVE Superbikes and Baggers action to the mix for the next three years.” Fans can get even more Superbike content as part of MAVTV’s Two-Wheel Tuesday with Inside MotoAmerica: Pressure to Rise. The show goes behind the scenes with exclusive access on and off the track, getting an inside look at the stars of the sport with at-home features as well as in-depth interviews that take viewers under the helmet of the fastest motorcycle racers on the continent. Along with Superbike and Baggers event coverage, MAVTV will air SuperSport, MotoAmerica’s middleweight race class, which features the series’ rising stars competing on production-based motorcycles. The 2023 live Superbike season premieres on April 22 and 23. Replays and highlights of the current season will run on Tuesday nights as part of MAVTV’s Two-Wheel Tuesday. Advertisement For more information or to schedule an executive interview with MAVTV, please contact mavtv@godriven360.com or call 310-374-6177.