Ski-Doo reveals 2024 snowmobile lineup

Ski-Doo unveiled its 2024 snowmobile lineup tonight with a live broadcast from its Houston, Texas-based dealer meeting, and it included many exciting pieces of news. We had a chance to do an initial test ride on select models recently and will share impressions below as well as in other linked stories, but in this piece we’ll cover the high ground.

Among the big Ski-Doo news for 2024:

The brand is bringing its 180 horsepower 850 Turbo R engine to the flatland category in an MXZ model in a very unique way, including a water-and-methanol-based cooling system for the intake tract.

An electric Ski-Doo Grand Touring snowmobile was unveiled. It will be a commercial-use-only vehicle in its first year, but it is an important and likely historic vehicle that may someday lead to enthusiast sleds.

The Backcountry lineup gets several updates, including new cMotion X rear suspension geometry and rack steering, both aimed at making this crossover handle better on trails without giving up off-trail capabilities.

The MXZ and Renegade lineups are being separated, with full-sized MXZs available in 129- and 137-inch track lengths with two-stroke engines, and Renegades being focused almost exclusively on four-stroke powerplants with one exception (a two-stroke Renegade Adrenaline with Enduro Package).

Ski-Doo is also creating more space between its mountain sleds by utilizing new front geometry on is Freeride lineup, dedicating Freerides to true thrash-and-bash riders and separating it from Summit models.

The REV Gen5 chassis upgrades originally only on 850s for 2023 get spread much deeper through Ski-Doo’s lineup for 2024, including to sleds powered by 600s and four-strokes.

