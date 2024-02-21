Ski-Doo reveals 2025 lineup at Global Product Reveal in Quebec

Powersports Business joined Snow Goer magazine in Quebec, Canada, this week to attend the 2025 Ski-Doo Global Product Reveal. While we took a trip to BRP’s hometown of Valcourt on Monday, Snow Goer’s Editor John Prusak hit the trails on the 2025 Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS 850. He was glad to share the Ski-Doo delivered exactly what he was hoping for.

Watch the video below to learn more about the 2025 model:

On Tuesday, we watched the Global Product Reveal along with dealers worldwide. Longtime BRP CEO Jose Boisjoli kicked off the reveal by highlighting BRP’s 2023 accomplishments, from its continued dedication to its Ride Out Intimidation program and Responsible Rider program to its celebration of BRP’s 20th anniversary. In 2023, BRP was also recognized by Time Magazine as one of the 2023 Wold’s Best Companies.

BRP President of Powersports and Marine Sandy Scallion then addressed that the company’s Dealer NPS (Net Promoter Score), which is determined by dealer surveys, is at an all-time low regarding dealer satisfaction with the company’s performance. He recognized that this is due in part to inventory issues and system upgrade hurdles, among other things. He said that the company is not proud of these results and will be working hard to regain its dealer partners’ trust in BRP’s business operations. He said this is the company’s top priority.

Sandy Scullion was simulcast to dealers in the 2025 Ski-Doo virtual product reveal.

He noted that consumer shopping habits are changing and traffic is slowing, and OEMs and dealers are adjusting to this. While inventory turns are at a similar level to pre-Covid times, he says current interest rates and weaker-than-expected consumer confidence are putting added pressure on everyone’s finances, so the company is working to get inventory back to healthy levels for its dealers.

BRP is also rolling out modernized forecasting tools in the coming months and boosting its marketing efforts by injecting record levels of consumer engagement dollars to drive more shoppers to dealership doors.

“This is where you come in,” he said. “The last three years have not been a reference when it comes to measuring our dealer performance. Plus, you’ve probably realized that the majority of your salespeople were hired during times of higher demand. So, like I’m telling my teams, ‘the party is over.’ And that means we need to be much smarter and much more disciplined in creating and converting our leads into sales. The last mile of the retail journey belongs to you. And if we want to plan a faster holeshot once the sky clears, then we need to roll up our sleeves and act now.”

Ski-Doo engineers and product specialists then shared details about the 2025 Ski-Doo lineup, with one of the most notable announcements being the new front end and RAS RX front suspension, designed to increase steering precision, reduce chassis roll and ultimately match the performance of the sleds back suspension. The North America-available 2025 Lynx snowmobile lineup was also unveiled, along with a significantly updated track kit for the ATV and UTV market.

Click on the link to read Snow Goer’s breakdown of Ski-Doo’s 2025 Global Product Reveal.

